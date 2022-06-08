Po’ Henry and Tookie grew up, practically, as neighbors but strangers all the same.
Tookie Collum is the youngest of the two, a white kid, born in 1937 to a migrant oil field worker. Henry Dorsey was one of nine children, and would go on, in fact, to have nine of his own. Born in 1928, he was the child of African-American sharecroppers.
The Rayville-based musical duo Po’Henry were honored with a marker as part of the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail last weekend at Ryhmes Memorial Library in Rayvville.
Their lives, long before they became known as Po’ Henry and Tookie, were as different as the hue of their skin. Yet their stories were inextricably linked. They lived in in the northeastern Louisiana town of Rayville for years and never knew each other very well. They never knew, for instance, that they both had an interest in the Delta blues.
At the age of 10, Dorsey taught himself to play guitar. Only, it wasn’t a guitar really. It was a piece of wire stretched from a nail on the side of the house. He would stick a Coke bottle under it for tuning purposes. Years later, Collum confided that the late Dorsey could only play if he was not looking at his hands. One glance at the neck of the guitar, and he would lose his place.
“That’s very unusual,” Collum said.
Collum’s interest in harmonica traced back to his pre-teen years, but he did not really learn to play it well until about 1960.
“I had trouble picking it up,” he said.
Hours of listening to the hard-bitten cries of harp-great Little Walter, the famous Muddy Waters sideman, ironed out the kinks.
Round about the mid-1980s, word reached Collum that Dorsey — a guitar player who sounded something like Lightnin’ Hopkins, but from right up the road — was looking for a playing partner. Dorsey and Collum ended up playing together for decades.
They started small, playing small family gatherings, then festivals, then sold-out shows.
“We were just playing because we enjoyed it,” Collum said. “Henry had only played before perhaps eight people.”
That Baton Rouge show, so long ago, was a memorable challenge.
“He was scared to death, which I understand,” Collum said.
Doersey played his way through it, after a time.
“Bottle courage,” Collum said.
Po’ Henry and Tookie ended up become family at places like the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Enoch’s in Monroe — where they opened for a series of legendary acts over the years, including Sam Myers, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown. In some ways, the low-key duo preferred these introductory gigs, though they always deserved their own spotlight.
Collum understood their signature anachronism, and would sometimes worry how that might play to a modern audience.
“Nobody does what we do anymore,” he said. “People who play around here don’t play in the old Delta style.”
It’s style of stop-start syncopation, and 12-bar genius — with lyrics soaked in grim determination and gripping sorrow. As different as they were, Po’ Henry and Tookie spoke in the same vernacular – and they kept connecting with listeners, young and old.
Time in between gigs was spent at home. They developed a legendary Wednesday night practice event in Rayville early on, but it was never publicized. People came over anyway, and the picking was divine.
“Sometimes people show up,” Collum said back then, “Sometimes they don’t.”
The same could never be said for the soul-lifting Po’ Henry and Tookie. During their legendary time together, they remained ever constant, like the timeless music they played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.