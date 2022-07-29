A record 300,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs through the first five months of 2022, including about 60,000 in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Record 300,000 state residents left their jobs in first five months of 2022
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- IMPACT PLAYER: Carroll's Blunt makes the switch to QB
- IMPACT PLAYER: OCS' Hogan looking to surprise in 2022
- Belles to play in World Series
- Evidence sealed in lawsuit against clerk, judges
- Female body recovered near Jonesville
- The Morning Drive releases Ouachita's Legends of the Fall
- The Morning Drive unveils Ruston's Elite 11
- IMPACT PLAYER: Wossman's Woods uses speed to get on college radar
- Sales will miss customers the most
- Monroe finances Echols, Vantage development with $2.5M
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
In light of recent warm weather, the Northeast Realtors of Louisiana (NER) has launched its … Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
A record 300,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs through the first five months of 2022, in… Read more
Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson ruled in favor of Hope Medical Group… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Police officers arrested a Monroe woman last week on suspicion of battery of dating p… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
In order to be considered the greatest player to come through Ruston High by “The Morning Dr… Read more
Louisiana land conservation non-profit Land Trust for Louisiana, in partnership with Downtow… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
The State Bond Commission last week delayed approval of $39 million in borrowing for the New… Read more
The State Department of Education last week announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Curious what ULM will look like in 2022? Join the crowd. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on July 16 for criminal trespa… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Brandon Landers became the new head football coach for the Carroll Bulldogs in the middle of… Read more
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Danny Ellender was elected to the Second Circuit Court … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council voted earlier this week to adopt an ordinance providing $2.5 million… Read more
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165 south of LA … Read more
Richard Lee Gilbert was found guilty of second-degree murder following a trial in Ouachita P… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Allegations of hanky-panky with a judge dogged Monroe law clerk Allyson Campbell in a court … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe voters will entertain a slate of contested races for seats on the Monroe City School … Read more
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
I receive a Commercial Real Estate Newsletter that gives interesting facts about a number of… Read more
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
Bayou State residents are well aware that Louisiana is a pleasant place to live. Some would … Read more
- The Wall Street Journal
The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee meets this week, and now comes the hard part… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.