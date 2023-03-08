The West Monroe Board of Alderman agreed earlier this week to enter into an agreement with a Washington, D.C.-nonprofit to receive an $840,000-grant to buy more recycling equipment.
City officials say they hope they can use the money to also expand services at the city’s Recycling Center.
The nonprofit, Recycling Partnership Inc., discovered the city’s Recycling Center through a study of recycling initiatives in state and reached out to offer their services, city officials said.
“It is exciting that they recognize the value that the Recycling Center brings to this region,” said Courtney Hornsby, Mayor Staci Mitchell’s chief of staff.
The Recycling Partnership sought funding for West Monroe Recycling Center and were able to provide $840,500 in grant funding.
The funding would be used to buy new bins, storage, signage, a forklift and an expandable pallet loader. The Recycling Center also planned to provide educational materials about recycling that could be distributed to the public.
“This will help the Recycling Center do a more effective job,” Hornsby said.
City officials discussed whether the Recycling Center also could be open more days of the week. The center is open only Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hornsby noted more discussion about the sustainability of longer hours was needed before the Recycling Center could expand its hours of service.
Denise Calhoun, who oversees the West Monroe Recycling Center, has been consulting The Recycling Partnership about how to obtain additional funding for further updates to the facility.
The Recycling Center’s plans for the future include collecting glass products for recycling.
On another front, West Monroe resident Rhonda Morehead asked the Board of Alderman to take action improving the quality of water in her home.
Morehead said when her faucet water came out brown, she reached out to the “appropriate departments” and was told it would return to normal in a couple of weeks. Morehead also said she discussed the issues with her neighbors who she represented at the meeting.
“A couple weeks has turned into several,” Morehead said. “We understand, as residents and homeowners, that things break down, that they need to be upgraded but we have to communicate.”
Morehead claimed she could not use the ice cubes from her refrigerator and that her washing machine no longer produced bubbles. Morehead also said that Public Works Department Director Ronnie Turner came to flush her fire hydrant the morning before the meeting, but the results were unsatisfactory.
According to Mitchell, the city’s Well No. 6 distributes water to the neighborhood in which Morehead lives. Well No. 6 is the only water well in the city without a carbon filtration system.
“There isn’t enough land or space for it,” said Mitchell, about the installation of a carbon filtration system.
Well No. 6 lies under Glenwood Regional Medical Center’s parking lot.
According to the Mitchell, the water drawn from Well No. 6 was safe in spite of its color. The water in Well No. 6 underwent the same water testing as the water from all other wells in West Monroe.
“I realize it doesn’t look good and you probably don’t want to drink it but it’s not harmful,” Mitchell said.
In other news, the city issued a proclamation declaring West Monroe a Purple Heart City in honor of veterans in the city.
“The contribution of the men and women who served in the armed forces have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens,” Mitchell said.
