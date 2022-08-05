The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates — 60 percent compared to 24 percent — according to a new report from United Way of Northeast Louisiana and its research partner, United For ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).
Research says 60 percent of people with disabilities in Louisiana are living in financial hardship
