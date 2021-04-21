The Sterlington Planning and Zoning Commission postponed a rehearing for a local company’s request to rezone town property for a 26-unit townhome development after residents voiced new concerns at a meeting last week.
Last month, more than 50 people opposed the development proposed by Standard Enterprises Inc. at an hour-long public hearing before the Sterlington Town Council. Many of them returned to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s April 13 meeting to reiterate their opposition.
Standard Enterprises asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone property as R-2 (low density residential) so the company could begin a development through the government’s low-income housing tax credit program, or Section 42 housing program.
After listening to the residents’ concerns, the Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to table any rehearing until the commission could gain more insight into the project.
Standard Enterprises owns and manages many housing developments in Ouachita Parish including Parkview Apartments in Monroe. In recent years, Parkview Apartments has been the site of numerous arrests and shootings. Many Sterlington residents cited Parkview Apartments among their reasons for opposing Standard Enterprises’ proposed townhome development in Sterlington.
Matt Hill said he and his family moved to Sterlington to escape crime in Monroe. He is worried the development would bring the same crime to Sterlington.
“I worked six years in order to save to move out here where it’s quiet, where it’s safe,” Hill said. “I like knowing that my daughter can go on walks outside because she couldn’t do that in Monroe. My house got broken into two times while I was out working a 16-hour day.”
Derek Daniel, a recent Sterlington resident, said he believed the commission should look beyond Parkview’s reputation before deciding on the request.
“We’re held up on the word Parkview,” Daniel said. “I do hope that the commission has not just focused on Parkview but all of the property that Standard Enterprises manages in Louisiana.”
Other residents voiced concern that Sterlington could lose its small-town charm if Standard Enterprises’ development and apartments were built inside the town.
For example, Charles Hodnett said he and his wife moved to Sterlington for a sense of community. Hodnett said he thought apartment complexes could jeopardize the town’s unique feel.
“You can go on the police station’s Facebook page and see who’s missing a dog,” Hodnett said. “Where else can we live where we see that? It’s here. That’s what I love about it.”
Sheila King, a long-time Sterlington resident, echoed others residents’ wishes to keep the town’s sense of safety and community. King lives in Sterlington’s old village area, where the proposed complex would be built if approved. She said her grandchildren live across the street.
“If they come in, I’m starting over somewhere else,” King said. “Even if I have to sell my house for $10.”
Scott Huey cautioned the commission to remember their decision would likely affect the children of Sterlington rather than the adults.
“This is what it’s about,” Huey said, referring to his daughter. “This is her future. This is who you’re making the decision for—not us.”
In March, the Sterlington Town Council denied the rezoning request because of a legal error.
The Planning and Zoning Commission failed to reach out to Monroe attorney Devin Jones, Sterlington’s legal counsel, for advice. Also, the commission did not follow requirements in the town’s ordinances for rezoning.
Before a property can be rezoned, there must be public notice signs staked on it and nearby property owners should receive notice of the rehearing by mail. Neither of which happened, according to Jones.
During last week’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the commission elected a new chairman, vice chairman and second vice chairman at the meeting. Larry James, the most recent commission chairman, nominated Forrest Fife to take over his position.
Fife ran unopposed and was elected. David Bryan was elected as vice chairman; Greg Wilson was elected as second vice chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.