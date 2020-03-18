A group of Swartz residents say their back yards are falling into a parish canal because of erosion, though Ouachita Parish officials say little to nothing can be done about the matter.
Residents from Monarch Drive in eastern Ouachita Parish asked the Ouachita Parish Police Jury at its regular meeting earlier this week whether there was any remedy or who would be liable if anyone in their family was injured.
“This has been going on for quite some time. I’ve lived at this residence for about 15 years,” said Arvin Vielman, one of the residents. “We all want to take matters into our hands to fix it but we’re scared about what the repercussions would be.”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley, whose district previously included the Monarch Drive homes before redistricting, explained that the fenced yards improperly included parts of the canal servitude.
“Part of the problem was that the property was developed,” Smiley said. “When it was developed, they ran the fence all the way into the servitude of the canal and then sold the properties as if they were part of the backyards, but it really wasn’t.”
Smiley said the parish had made several attempts to correct the problem for more than a decade, but nothing was successful.
Vielman said he and his wife, Alise, were, as first-time home buyers, taken advantage of by the developers.
“It’s affecting the foundation of our house,” Alise Vielman said. “We’re going to lose our house. It’s that bad.”
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said the erosion within the canal servitude was the reason why the Police Jury had obtained a servitude.
“It’s that canal servitude which was in place decades and decades before those homes were built,” Mitchell said.
“The homes were built close to the servitude line, but the fences were placed on the edge of the canal itself.”
Mitchell said the Police Jury notified the residential developer that erosion might occur and affect residents’ back yards or yard fences.
Marvin Jones, another resident of Monarch Drive, expressed disappointment that the Police Jury’s response to the problem had not changed.
“My fence is down now,” Jones said. “I’m having someone put up my fence again.”
Vielman asked what might happen if he injured himself or was bitten by a water moccasin while repairing the fence and erosion of his back yard.
Mitchell said he did not anticipate the Police Jury would be liable if the resident injured himself by taking it upon himself to conduct any repairs to the canal in a manner he saw fit.
