Residents from the city of Monroe's District 3 say they feel unsafe around their homes because of gunshots, speeding vehicles, litter and an overgrown abandoned lot.
Residents peppered the Monroe City Council with complaints last week during the council's regular meeting on July 13.
Richard Fredericks, of Lionel Street, told the City Council there is a sharp curve on his street that has become a hazard because drivers often speed around the curve.
Fredericks said a driver once came around the curve too fast and struck one of the vehicles parked in his yard.
City Council member Juanita Woods suggested placing rumble strips on the road to hinder motorists at high speeds. City Council Chairman Carday Marshall said he has sought rumble strips for a while but believed it would never happen.
City Council members agreed to ask the city's engineering department and Monroe Police Department to examine the request.
Meanwhile, Charita Davis of Grammont Street, complained of the litter in her neighborhood, including the toilets and furniture filling ditches and falling on the roadsides.
Bernadine Adams of Lionel Street told the City Council a bullet once came through her sunroom window and she frequently hears gunshots throughout the neighborhood.
“You’re not taking care of your constituents,” Adams said “Somebody here needs to be responsible and accountable.”
