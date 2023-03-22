The Ouachita Parish Police Jury scrapped a resolution earlier this week that would have changed the name of John Turner Road to Boscoyo Way.
Police Juror Larry Bratton, who owns undeveloped property along John Turner Road, introduced the ordinance in February. All police jurors voted against the name change, except Bratton, who abstained from the vote.
Last month, Bratton proposed changing the name of John Turner Road to Boscoyo Way. “Boscoyo,” Bratton’s resolution explained, was the Cajun term for “cypress knees.”
During the Police Jury’s regular meeting Monday, a number of residents along John Turner Road thronged the Police Jury’s chambers to oppose the proposed name change.
Six residents present at the public hearing voiced opposition to the name change while two residents indicated they supported the name change.
Deborah Evans, of John Turner Road, claimed the proposed name change would resolve confusion with another John Turner Road in Calhoun.
Evans said people opposed the proposed name “Boscoyo Way” more than the name change itself. She suggested a different name be chosen instead.
“I would not be opposed to it being Cypress Laneway or something other than what we’ve said,” Evans said. “I support a democracy of everyone getting a say but I hope it passes.”
Evans added that she worried having two John Turner roads in the parish could create issues for 911 personnel who used GPS data to locate callers during emergency incidents.
Ouachita Parish Tax Assessor and Secretary of State records indicate Bratton owns undeveloped property along John Turner Road, through his company, Bratton Bass Properties LLC.
At the meeting, Elizabeth Sanders, of John Turner Road, presented 11 signatures of residents who opposed the name change.
“None of us chose to move,” Sanders said. “It’s the street that we’ve lived on all this time.”
Sanders also noted that businesses located on John Turner Road, like Pender Industrial LLC, would have to change licensing, business records, and more to accommodate the name change.
“I didn’t speak with one person who thought it was a good idea,” Sanders said.
Police Juror Jack Clampit voiced concern that the name change might adversely affect those residents who depended on the delivery of medications by mail.
“When you try to change an address with a big pharmaceutical company, you’re in trouble,” Clampit said. “It doesn’t take 30 days; it doesn’t take 60 days. It takes forever. So, that is a problem that I agree with 100 percent.”
In other news, Ouachita Parish 911 Office Director Jade Gabb asked the Police Jury to revise the pay rate for the 911 Office’s emergency call specialists, increasing their pay from $12 an hour to $21.
The 911 Office has the funds to employ 23 emergency call specialists, but it has only been able to retain 14 employees at the current rate of pay.
“Right now, we are a revolving door,” Gabb said. “We train them, we bring them in, we invest the money into getting them trained up and they leave us for more money and fewer call outs.”
The 911 Office’s fund balance can support the proposed pay scale, according to Parish Treasurer Brad Cammack.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson offered a motion to raise emergency call specialists pay to $17 an hour instead of $21. Robinson’s motion died for lack of a second.
Clampit offered an alternative motion to raise the pay to $15 an hour.
“It gives you some room in the future to negotiate this thing again next year and the next,” Clampit said. “If we were to jump all the way to $21, we wouldn’t have that room anymore. That’s a 40-percent increase, which never in the history of the jury, I think, has been given.”
Police Juror Lonnie Hudson seconded Clampit’s motion.
“I’m for raises,” Hudson said. “It was just kind of too steep for me at $21 because it’s unfair to other people. I feel like other folks are going to say, ‘Well, where’s mine at?’”
On another front, the Police Jury authorized the Ouachita Parish Public Library Board of Control to sign an agreement with Tri State Properties for the purpose of identifying potential new locations for the Carver McDonald library branch.
Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, contributed to this news report.
