Several residents concerned about a proposed new development off Wallace Dean Road in West Monroe asked the Ouachita Parish Police Jury this week to consider
The Police Jury entertained comments from two people from the group of residents during its regular meeting on Monday.
According to the concerned citizens speaking, a proposed housing development with 52 units on Wallace Dean Road could introduce more crime or traffic problems for residents in the area.
“What are we going to implement?” said Kelsey Howell, of West Monroe. “We cannot stop this.”
Howell said her family owned several properties in the area around Wallace Dean Road. According to Howell, a housing development could lead to more criminal activity in the area.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson said he disagreed with Howell’s comment and argued it was unfair to equate a new housing development with more crime.
“There are studies that show the crime that comes with these kinds of developments, which attract more activity, not from the tenants, but from visitors,” Howell said.
Danielle Tolbird, who lives on a roadway off Wallace Dean Road, said she was not worried about potential crime but about traffic.
“It’s quite congested,” Tolbird said. “I’m concerned with these 52 households and how that will impact traffic.”
Besides flooding ditches, traffic on Wallace Dean Road regularly backed up in the mornings, she said.
“Around eight o’clock, it will back up about a mile as you drive down Wallace Dean to Cypress Street,” Tolbird said. “There’s also traffic from Arkansas Road to I-20.”
“I get very concerned when I see pedestrians walking on a road with no shoulders,” she later added.
Robinson, the police juror, said the discussion about realigning and rehabbing Wallace Dean Road had been ongoing since before he first served on the Police Jury.
Kevin Crosby, the parish’s consulting engineer, said the parish had considered different improvements to Wallace Dean Road, especially in light of the 2,000-car increase in traffic each day over the last five years.
“At one time, we looked at what it would take to straighten all those 90-degree turns, to speed up traffic, but then we might have problems with speeding,” Crosby said.
Crosby said the two areas needed to straighten the 90-degree turns were now developed or slated for development.
“That would raise your costs,” Crosby said.
Crosby noted that any proposal placing roundabouts on Wallace Dean Road would likely result in more traffic, just like the outcome on Arkansas Road.
Crosby said he would initiate conversations with the state Department of Transportation and Development about options to improve traffic on the road.
