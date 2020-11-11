Ouachita Parish residents have until Nov. 30 to place all storm debris from their property in the public right-of-way for debris pick-up trucks to collect and dispose of.
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted to impose a deadline for residents on Monday during the parish governing authority’s regular meeting.
Police jurors argued a deadline for placing storm debris by the road was needed so that the company collecting the storm debris piles would have no excuse if it declared a certain road “cleared” of storm debris but had not actually collected the debris.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley recommended imposing a deadline for residents but noted the deadline did not apply to the storm debris collector, only residents. Storm debris pick-up would continue after Nov. 30, but the company’s debris pile monitors needed to know which streets to visit.
The discussion lengthened because police jurors said the company had often picked up some piles but not others, or had declared certain roads “cleared” without even traveling them.
“We still have debris by the road from the first hurricane,” Smiley said. “Some of the roads declared cleared, are not cleared.”
Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. expressed similar frustration.
“It’s not a matter of placing it by the road, they’ve placed it by the road and nobody has yet to pick it up,” said Thompson. “They’re supposed to pick up all roads and they’re only picking up the addresses I give them.”
According to Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, a deadline for residents would ensure that a “cleared” road did not magically accumulate more debris piles later.
“Once it’s cleared, it’s actually cleared,” said Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel.
According to Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit, most of the “cleared roads” were inside the city of Monroe.
Smiley said he feared storm debris might end up in drainage canal if residents were not encouraged to place the debris by the road.
“If you don’t put a deadline and that debris ends up in a drainage canal, I’m going to fight you tooth and nail about the expense of having public works go clean it up,” Smiley said.
Robinson echoed agreement with Smiley’s remarks.
“People are taking their time,” Robinson said. “Placing a deadline is reasonable.”
The vote was unanimous.
On another front, the Police Jury voted to delay discussions of hiring new director at the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe.
Some police jurors met with several applicants recently, but police jurors Robinson and Clampit were unable to ask questions of the applicants. Robinson asked to table the matter for two more weeks so he could discuss the matter with his fellow jurors.
Police Juror Lonnie Hudson challenged Robinson’s suggestion.
“Did you speak with them?” said Hudson to Police Juror Larry Bratton, who indicated he had discussed the applicants with Robinson and Clampit after the applicants’ interviews.
If Bratton already spoke with Clampit and Robinson, what was the matter with proceeding, Hudson asked.
“What’s the issue?” Hudson said. “I’m just trying to see why we’re putting it off.”
Robinson claimed he simply wanted to discuss the matter more fully with his colleagues.
The vote to delay any hiring for the position was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Hudson casting the lone vote against the measure.
