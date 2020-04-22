The state Supreme Court recently relaxed some of the court rules that shrouded the discipline of Louisiana judges for misconduct in secrecy.
The Supreme Court voted unanimously on April 13 to change a handful of court rules that closed the Judiciary Commission's judicial misconduct hearings to the public or kept the results of such hearings out of the public eye.
Currently, the Supreme Court oversees all aspects of the Judiciary Commission. The Judiciary Commission has screened its activities from the public, even to the point of ordering people to remain quiet if they filed a complaint against a judge.
For example, hearings about allegations of judicial misconduct that have been investigated will now be open. The records and result of the disciplinary proceedings, including letters or disciplinary agreements, also will be available to the public.
Scott Sternberg, a New Orleans attorney who handles First Amendment issues for the Louisiana Press Association, described the rule changes as a first step, with more changes needed in the future.
“Obviously it is a huge step for the judiciary to, on its own, make the process more transparent,” Sternberg said. “There is always an argument for more transparency, and I think you'll see several of us respectfully make that argument in the future. That said, the gag rule for those who file complaints is plainly unconstitutional as a prior restraint on speech. If challenged, it will fall.”
The Supreme Court announced the court rule changes in the face of pending legislative attempts to revamp procedures for disclosing a judge's disciplinary matters. For example, state Sen. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, and Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, filed legislation earlier this year to give the Legislature the power to decide how to disclose judicial disciplinary matters instead of the Supreme Court.
House Bill 90 is a proposed constitutional amendment, meaning it would require a two-thirds vote of approval in the Legislature before it could be placed on the ballot statewide for voters to decide
According to Morris, it was unlikely the legislation would be tackled at this time in light of the COVID-19 crisis and postponement of the Legislature's regular session.
“I'm not sure what we'll be able to get done during this truncated session, if anything,” Morris said.
In its announcement of the rule changes, the Supreme Court defended its past efforts to keep the Judiciary Commission's operations secret. Confidentiality of disciplinary proceedings protected judges from frivolous or merit-less complaints filed by disgruntled litigants, the court claimed.
During the 2019 regular legislative session, Zeringue proposed legislation to require the Judiciary Commission to disclose its records whenever a judge was disciplined for violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct. That legislation ultimately failed.
When Morris and Zeringue filed HB 90, Morris noted that judges were elected officials, whose discipline should be just as transparent as for other people elected to public office.
“I am aware that the Supreme Court has made changes to make the Judiciary Commission more transparent but how those changes line up with what we're seeking, I don't know at this point,” Morris said.
Morris said he and Zeringue planned to review the Supreme Court's rule changes and discuss the changes as well as their legislation with the Supreme Court.
Another change included disclosing certain non-public admonishments of a judge within a certain time period if the judge had received more than one admonishment. The time period entailed 10 years for appellate court judges and six years for district court judges. The third major change was the publication of information concerning confidential non-disciplinary dispositions on the Supreme Court's website.
The changes are effective May 1.
