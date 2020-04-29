The city of West Monroe has offered clarification to local business owners to help them better understand the guidelines issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards for being open to the public.
Per the governor’s order, non-essential retail businesses are allowed to be open. Through May 15, these businesses are limited to 10 people inside a store at the same time.
Each individual business owner must read the governor’s order carefully to understand and determine which category the business fits into and proceed accordingly.
The governor’s order continues to prohibit certain types of businesses from opening that include places of public amusement such as movie theaters, bars, museums and playgrounds as well as personal care and grooming businesses such as barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, gyms and other similar businesses.
A new order will be issued by Edwards on Friday, May 1.
Changes in this new order include:
• Restaurants can open their outside areas for patrons to eat; however, no table service is allowed in these outside areas.
• Employees of businesses that interact with the public must wear masks or face coverings. If certain benchmarks are met throughout Louisiana, some of the restrictions on businesses may be lifted by Edwards on May 15.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell encourages all business owners, employees and customers to follow these general “Safe Shop” guidelines:
• Employees or customers should not enter a business if they have a fever or are symptomatic.
• Customers must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation while shopping or standing in line.
• Wearing a face mask in public is strongly encouraged.
• No congregating or groups loitering in or near businesses.
