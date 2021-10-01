The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently reversed a ruling at Fourth Judicial District Court that shielded a New York engineering firm from potential damages in a civil lawsuit by a widow who claims her husband was exposed to asbestos.
At Fourth Judicial District Court, a retired judge ruled that the New York-based SYSTRA Engineering Inc. could not be sued by the widow and children of Charles Hayes, who developed mesothelioma and later died.
Retired Judge James Boddie Jr. presided over Charles Barnes Hayes Jr. and Patricia Jean Kernan Hayes v. Air & Liquid Systems Corp. and others as an ad hoc judge at Fourth Judicial District Court.
Hayes worked in 1953 at a Commercial Solvents ammonia plant in Sterlington as well as at a Commercial Solvents fertilizer plant, according to court documents. Hayes believed he was exposed to asbestos while working with different materials at the two plants. Employees of Ford, Bacon & Davis performed the construction and maintenance at the fertilizer plant, according to Hayes’ family.
Hayes was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2016 and filed a lawsuit one year later. He died on Aug. 19, 2018.
The appeal in Hayes and others v. Air and others centered on the long chain of name changes and stock purchase agreements in SYSTRA Engineering Inc.’s company history, including its connections to a Ford, Bacon & Davis construction company.
The dispute over whether the court had jurisdiction over the claims against the company came up for consideration in two hearings before Boddie, the retired judge at the district court.
In his first ruling, Boddie found the court had jurisdiction over SYSTRA Engineering. Later, after the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge issued a ruling involving similar evidence in Hayes and others v. Air and others, Boddie issued a second ruling in February 2020 shielding SYSTRA Engineering.
“Although we respect our other circuits, their decisions are not binding on us,” stated the Second Circuit’s recent opinion.
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Robinson penned the Aug. 11 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Jeanette Garrett and Jeff Cox.
“Counsel told the trial court that SYSTRA was by virtue of a name change the same entity as FBD (Ford, Bacon & Davis),” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “When counsel was asked if SYSTRA had assumed the liabilities of the predecessor corporations, he replied, ‘That is correct. There is no limitation of liability. These were not asset sales. These were name changes.’ When the trial court later asked counsel if he agreed that SYSTRA assumed the liabilities of the predecessor corporation, he said he could not stipulate to that and did not know because they did not have the documents that went that far back. However, he stipulated that SYSTRA was the same corporation but for the name change.”
According to the Second Circuit, the lawsuit against a New York company was properly in a Louisiana court because Hayes was born and raised in a Louisiana town (Farmerville).
“His asbestos exposure occurred in this state,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Louisiana has an interest in not only protecting those employed in the state but also in ensuring that those workers have a fair and efficient venue for seeking compensation for their injuries. Accordingly, the assertion of personal jurisdiction over SYSTRA in Louisiana is reasonable under these circumstances.”
The case was remanded to Boddie’s court.
