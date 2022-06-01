Editor:
The mass murder in Uvalde, Texas, has left most people in the South and beyond shaken and unsettled. There are many issues involved that should receive heavy scrutiny in the days ahead: the police stand down at the school during the shooting, the shooter’s dysfunctional family life, his deteriorating moral and mental health, and so on.
But above all, this is a time for Christians to press for the reinstatement of their faith in public schools. A lot of folks – in politics, in the media, etc. – will be proposing various solutions for the shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and the rest, e.g., gun restrictions, mental health screenings, and immigration reform.
Christians should refuse the discussion of all of them until Christianity is returned to public schools in its fullness – prayers, hymns, learning the Gospel and other Christian works, honoring great Christian men and women of the past and present, celebrating Christian holy days.
The religious void in the public schools created by the absence of Christianity has been filled by atheistic evolution, a doctrine which teaches that lifeforms ascend to more advanced levels of being by killing off the weaker members of creation. This is a demonic teaching that makes mass murderers like Salvador Ramos much more likely to appear, demented individuals who will kill so they can achieve godlikeness, which the data bears out (school violence has steadily increased since the banning of Christian teaching and practice in public schools).
Some will object that the federal Supreme Court has ruled against Christianity in public schools, and that this closes the matter. They are wrong. The Supreme Court is not the final arbiter of constitutional issues; the states are. When some branch of the federal government has made an unlawful decision, the states not only can but are duty-bound to interpose themselves into the situation to stop the abuse of the citizenry that is taking place (please consult the Tenth Amendment Center’s web site or Dr Tom Wood’s book on nullification for more information on state nullification). And the abuse of soul and body that has resulted from decades of the de-Christianization of the public schools is now an emergency that the states must address.
Thus, the Louisiana Legislature must call itself into special session after the regular session ends in June to deal with this. Nullify all federal Supreme Court rulings that prohibit the effectual teaching and practice of Christianity in public schools and pass whatever enabling laws and amendments to our state constitution that are necessary to firmly establish its presence there. Local school boards should also work toward this end.
The loss of Christianity in our society is driving it to destruction. If we do not address this open, gaping, putrid wound, it will not matter how many new laws are passed in the name of public safety. Man is not simply a meat bag whose actions are determined by various biochemical algorithms (the dominant theory of “the science”). He is a body and a soul. And until we heal the soul with the remedies found in the holy church, both body and soul will remain under the tyrannical sway of the demons, leading to more and more evil in the world.
Christians must make the return of Christianity to public schools the non-negotiable starting point for any response to the Uvalde tragedy. These mass murders are the result of a spiritual sickness. It is time we treated them as such.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
