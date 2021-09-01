Several Richwood citizens and officials say they supported the petition to recall Mayor Gerald Brown Sr. because of dissatisfaction with his job performance, not as a coordinated effort to restore a former mayor.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an Aug. 17 proclamation calling a special election on Nov. 13 and giving Richwood voters an opportunity to vote on whether Brown should be recalled. Of the 1,142 voters in Richwood, 462 voters signed the petition.
Brown says the petition’s organizers are trying to displace him so former Richwood Mayor Ed Harris to seek office again.
Harris was convicted on one felony count of malfeasance in office in 2009. In January 2020, Harris qualified as a candidate against Brown, who was seeking re-election, but Harris was disqualified because of his felony conviction. Harris became eligible to seek elected office earlier this year, prior to the circulation of the recall petition.
“In my mind, the recall stems from a couple of places,” Brown said. “You have a former mayor who was convicted of malfeasance who was ineligible to run for office.”
Since taking office in 2016, Brown said Richwood is now in a strong financial position because of his sound management of the town’s finances.
“I think we’ve done pretty good,” Brown said. “When I took office in 2016, we were only six months out of fiscal administration. We had to really pinch the pennies. We had to renegotiate some contracts to make them more advantageous to the town.”
Richwood Alderman Simeon Profit commended Brown for his service to the town and described the recall effort as a “mess.”
“I don’t like that,” Profit said. “I’m not in agreeance with the recall. We are doing so many good things that I just don’t understand this. We have three or four aldermen that are against what the mayor is doing. I’m not sure all the citizens are against the mayor, even though they got the signatures.”
Valerie Wilson, who helped gather signatures for the recall petition, said it was inaccurate to claim she and others were trying to make way for Harris to seek office again.
“I’m the vice president of the recall, and if Brown is recalled, Ed Harris won’t be in charge of anything,” Wilson said. “If he was recalled, the mayor pro-tem and the Board of Aldermen would operate the town until a new election for a permanent mayor could be held. When he talks about Ed Harris, the mayor is just trying to get the attention off of him.”
Brown claimed some citizens reported being deceived when asked to sign the recall petition.
“Some people have told me they signed the petition because they were told it was for improvements,” Brown said. “They didn’t know it was a petition to recall the mayor.”
Wilson said it was wrong to claim she and others deceived signers of the petition by concealing the recall petition’s true aim.
“Nobody was forced to sign the petition,” Wilson said. “We made it very clear the petition was designed to recall Mayor Brown. The top of the petition clearly showed the petition was meant to recall the mayor. The people were dissatisfied with his performance, and the petition was motivated by Mayor Brown’s performance.”
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Harris denied the recall petition was aimed at helping him return to office.
“That is not a true statement,” Harris said. “No.”
Steve Hunter, who was elected mayor of Richwood in July 2008 and later recalled in October 2009, voiced concern about Harris possibly benefiting politically from the recall petition against Brown. Hunter said Harris’ supporters were responsible for the petition and election that recalled him from office in 2009.
In spite of his own past with Harris, Hunter knocked Brown for his management of Richwood.
“Gerald Brown attempted to do what the powers that be required him to do of the town, but he lost sight of what the citizens wanted for their own town,” Hunter said. “That’s where the problems are.”
“Now it’s a matter of whether he can prove himself to the people,” Hunter added.
‘MINOR THINGS’
The several citizens who spoke with The Ouachita Citizen mentioned lack of progress on road repair projects, lighting and the hiring of certified police officers among their main reasons for signing the petition.
Richwood Alderman Wysinger Cleveland and Alderwoman Leola Keys echoed the complaints of their constituents and claimed they experienced hostility from Brown because of their public criticism of his job and their support of the recall petition.
“The citizens are constantly complaining, and he never wants to work with us,” Cleveland said. “The recent budget is nothing but salaries.”
According to Cleveland, Brown refused to place certain items on the Board of Aldermen’s meeting agenda for discussion.
“We don’t see any of the money,” Cleveland said. “All the money we are accumulating we don’t see. We don’t see where it’s going back into the town.”
“At the meetings, it gets personal. It gets personal with the mayor,” he added.
When asked about whether the recall petition was aimed at helping Harris return to office, Cleveland said, “That’s not true.”
“There are 462 people who signed that petition, a petition clearly labeled as a recall of Mayor Brown,” Cleveland said. “It wasn’t a blank piece of paper.”
Keys echoed Cleveland’s remarks, claiming the recall petition’s 462 signatures told a different story than the one Brown was promoting to local media outlets.
“I feel that what the mayor needs to do is prioritize the primary needs before he attempts any secondary needs,” Key said. “That was my concern with the police. He’s handling minor things.”
Keys denied any collaboration with Harris and noted her opposition to Harris when he was mayor.
“We already have qualified people, like our mayor pro-tem, who is qualified and well able to run the town if needed,” Keys said. “The emphasis should be on Brown, not on someone else.”
Alderman Wilbert Reed Jr. is the mayor pro-tem. He and Alderwoman Janice Fleming were unavailable for comment.
POLICE?
According to Brown and Profit, the opposition from some citizens and certain members of the Board of Aldermen stemmed from a misunderstanding of how small municipalities operated.
For example, it was not feasible to hire a fully-staffed police department at this time, they said. Richwood currently employs four police officers, including one who works part-time. Those officers work weekdays until 9 p.m. and are off on the weekends.
Citizens and some officials say such a practice leaves Richwood residents open to violence at night, though the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office patrols Richwood and responds to dispatches in the town on weeknights and the weekends.
“The demands they’re making are unreasonable,” Profit said. “They want a fully staffed police department right now, but we can’t hire more people than we can afford. We’d go bankrupt again if we did that. We are doing so well with our finances so I don’t understand where they’re coming from.”
Profit said Richwood would likely hire another officer soon but the town could not deplete its resources.
“That’s called sound management,” Profit said. “They say he’s not managing well but all the signs are there.”
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Brown said his administration had completed five major road projects, including work on Honeysuckle, Washington and Richwood Road No. 2.
“I think some people may be disgruntled because a particular road hasn’t been done,” Brown said. “To say that no roads have been done is false. I certainly wouldn’t say we’re done and there’s more to do, but to say we haven’t done any is false. Compare our road work to previous years and you’ll see we’ve done so much more.”
Concerning citizens’ complaints about the town’s police force, Brown said, “Other entities have a larger budget and can afford to hire officers at better salaries. We have to compete with all those other entities. The Sheriff’s Office is our eyes and ears. We have a strong relationship with them. If a call is made, there will be somebody there.”
AUDIT
According to a recently released audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, Richwood recorded some $1.7 million in revenues while its expenditures reached some $1.5 million. After all transfers, Richwood realized a general fund surplus of some $214,000, raising its fund balance to $655,924.
“We’ve grown our general fund almost five times, and this puts us in the position to grow,” Brown said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day. In this particular climate, everything costs so much more.”
Bruno & Tervalon LLP, a New Orleans certified public accounting firm, conducted an audit of Richwood’s finances for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The audit report showed members of the Board of Aldermen are paid $750 a month. Brown is paid a salary of $54,000 a year.
Auditors found a significant deficiency in the town’s controls over accounting records and documentation. The finding affected less than $150,000 in town spending. The year 2020 marked the fifth year in which the finding was reported in a fiscal audit.
“During our audit, the following situations were noted: Errors in selected account receivables and related revenue; and some accruals and correcting journal entries were not made on a timely basis,” stated the audit report. “On a few occasions, these entries were made during our audit.”
Auditors pointed out Richwood lost its only fiscal officer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
