The Golden Knights Parachute Team, a team which has been taking part in airshows for more than 60 years, performed three diving shows for the Red, White and Blue Airshow, Monroe’s first airshow in five decades, last weekend, with one show Saturday morning and one in the afternoon.
Members of the press were able to ride in the team’s De Havilland Canada, or DHC-8, to watch three parachutists, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Pierce of Virginia, Sgt. 1st Class Dominic Perry of Germany and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel McKeon of Hawaii as they dove down to the Monroe Airport below for the crowd’s viewing pleasure.
After a briefing conducted by Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Robbins, where this reporter and three other riders for the day’s first ride were asked important questions pertaining to safety and the sequence of events during the dive, the three parachutists proceeded outside for a rehearsal.
Robbins called this a “dirt dive.”
“Whatever maneuvers we’re going to do in the air, we’ll always practice them on the ground so everybody knows where they’re supposed to be and what movements we’re supposed to do so we can safely execute the jump,” Robbins said.
Though only three parachutists jumped on the second ride due to time constraints, the entire team was present for a ceremonial “hands in the middle” pep talk.
“We usually give some sort of motivational speech or words of encouragement,” Robbins said. “Sometimes we just quote movies, and it’s really just whatever gets the guys fired up.”
Afterwards, the jumpers shouted “Golden Knights” and got on the plane, but not before each trooper high-fived the Crew Chief, Sergeant Aaron Decker, whose job it was to relay commands to the parachutists and anyone else on the plane.
Decker said it was a rule that every person who rode on the plane had to give him a high-five.
“It’s basically to bring everyone together as one cohesive unit,” Robbins said.
Once this reporter was seated and buckled, by a belt Robbins said was not to be touched at any point, the three parachutists began to suit up in their jumpsuits and parachutes.
“We usually play a little music and tailor it to wherever we’re at,” Robbins said.
Once the parachutists suited-up, they performed several safety checks and sat waiting while the plane slowly made turns on the runway, squaring up for a liftoff.
After a few moments, the plane took off and the pilot climbed until it reached 2,000 feet.
“At 2,000 feet, the pilots fly right over our landing area where we have an X on the ground that indicates where we are aiming for,” Robbins said.
Next, as the pilots flew over the top of this X, the parachutists also threw “wind drift indicators” or WDIs.
“Those mimic a canopy and how it would be affected by the wind,” Robbins said. “The wind will blow them to wherever they’re going to land. The pilots will then make a line connecting the WDIs to the X.”
The time between the target and the WDI was counted.
“Let’s say it was ten seconds,” Robbins said. “We’ll take it ten seconds past the target which will give us our exit point. We’re not fighting the wind, we're using it to our advantage and allowing us to be as accurate as we can be when we jump.”
Once the parachutists gauged the wind’s behavior, the plane ascended to about 8,000 feet. As the plane climbed higher and higher, the parachutists practiced dry runs and stayed in constant communication with hand signals and shouts.
The ascent caused dizziness.
“The oxygen at that altitude is a little thinner, so your brain is getting less oxygen,” Perry said. He indicated there are several symptoms for this phenomenon, which is commonly referred to as 'hypoxia.'
“Most people say you get light-headed, start yawning and feel dizzy. Really almost anything can be a symptom of it, and that’s why we pay attention to our press riders and talk them through it.”
Above 10,000 feet is where the symptoms can truly start to kick in, according to Perry. He said he and his fellow jumpers are more experienced and able to handle this oxygen deprivation.
After some deep breathing, the dizziness dissipated.
“We still get affected by it though, and that’s why on our second jump later today we came back down for a quick dip and then back up,” Perry said. “It’s just a safety measure.”
The aircraft would eventually peak at an altitude of 12,500 feet, according to Robbins. Once the aircraft got to this point, the jumpers decided their “time on target.”
“This is the time the first jumper exits the aircraft,” Robbins said.
As soon as the pilots placed us over the decided upon position, McKeon, the first parachutist, flashed a thumbs up and jumped, opening his parachute a ways down and unfurling the American flag. This was cue for ground personnel to begin singing, “The National Anthem.”
“He flies down and lands on the last note of the national anthem,” Robbins said.
McKeon said the jump went well.
“The weather was great, and the crowd was great,” McKeon said. “We had a blast. It’s such an incredible experience to be part of history like this.”
McKeon indicated he has wanted to take part in jumps like these since a young age.
“I’ve always wanted to jump out of airplanes ever since I was a little kid,” McKeon said. “I joined the army to jump out of airplanes. As soon as I was 17, I came to Fort Bragg and told them I wanted to try out.”
The most difficult part of jumping in shows like these are the logistics, McKeon said.
“We parachutists are different from all of the other types of air acts in that we have to land on the ground which is more difficult,” McKeon said.
According to Robbins, McKeon officially began the show by narrating the descent of the other two parachutists.
Each one jumped one after the other after first-bumping myself and the other press riders.
“They did their swoop with really small parachutes, followed by a really fast turn,” Robbins said.
Robbins said the parachutists came across the ground at 70 to 80 mph before finally landing right in front of the crowd.
