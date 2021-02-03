State Rep. Neil Riser has pre-filed two bills that would reinstate suspended sales tax holidays.
Riser pre-filed the bills for the regular session set to begin April 12.
If the bills pass, one would be a general reprieve from Louisiana sales taxes that falls on the first consecutive Friday and Saturday in August meant to help with back-to-school purchases. The tax break would be for the first $2,500 purchased.
“Any parent will tell you there is a lot of expense (for school supplies) with your child,” Riser said. “This gives you a break.”
Another holiday would be held the last weekend in May and applied to items purchased in preparation for hurricane season. The tax break would be for the first $1,500 purchased.
“All of these help local businesses,” Riser said. “This is for in-state only, and it won’t be as enticing to order online.”
In 2018, legislators inadvertently discontinued the sales tax holidays which also included a Second Amendment sales tax holiday each September.
According to reports, legislators were attempting to balance the state budget when the holidays were halted.
“It was a good two weeks before anyone realized it,” Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro said in a 2018 Baton Rouge Advocate interview. “We thought the sales tax holidays were still in there.”
From 2007 up to 2018, the holidays forgave most state sales taxes on the first $1,500 of a purchase price of specific items. Vehicles weren’t included.
The tax break did not include local sales taxes, but local authorities could exempt their sales taxes too, if they wanted.
Initially, the sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies took place during the last weekend of May. The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, established in 2008, forgave most of the state sales taxes on supplies like batteries, cellphone chargers, storm shutters, blue ice, tarpaulin and other supplies.
“(The sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies) is one that we have to do a better job at educating people about,” Riser said. “At first, it was a time when we didn’t have a lot of hurricanes. Now, we have seen a lot more in north Louisiana.”
Riser also plans on pre-filing a bill prohibiting the harvesting of cypress trees on state-owned land.
“I grew up in the timber business, and I have been on a logging job and seen a bottom go away,” Riser said. “I’ve heard a lot of support for this.”
Louisiana’s state tree is the bald cypress and can live to more than 1,000 years old. Trees can reach as tall as 100-120 feet at maturity with a narrow, upright growth habit. Some trees can have trunk diameters of 5 feet or more, but 2-3 feet is most common.
Additionally, Rep. Mary DeBuisson, Republican from Slidell, pre-filed a bill removing the requirement that a handgun be possessed on an offender’s person in order for the crime of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile to apply.
The legislative session convenes at noon April 12 and must end by 6 p.m. on June 10.
