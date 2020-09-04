The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System named Ron Berry the ninth president of the University of Louisiana Monroe.
Berry has spent his 25-year career at ULM and currently serves as the dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at the university.
“The people at ULM are passionate people, and the community came together for the university during this process,” Berry said. “Together we will set priorities for our university to become the transformative entity that we so desperately need to become.”
The University of Louisiana Monroe Presidential Search Committee narrowed the field to three finalists, Berry, Katrice Albert and Jeannine Kahn, after interviewing six semifinalists on ULM’s campus in August. The search committee was formed earlier this year after former ULM President Nick Bruno announced he would retire.
“When it’s a difficult decision, that speaks to the incredible quality of the candidates before us,” UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. “Ron Berry is a balanced leader who will usher the University of Louisiana Monroe into an even stronger future.”
During his interview, Berry spoke of his vision for ULM to continue to serve as a beacon for opportunity and inclusiveness for the region. He emphasized his belief in the importance of approachability and accountability in his leadership style. Berry was joined by his wife Christine who is a faculty member at the university.
“I measure success by happiness,” Berry said. “Faculty will be excited to come to work, and students will be excited to come to learn. I’m interested in the intangibles—the lives we change and the communities we improve. We will change lives on the bayou.”
Berry’s selection is the culmination of a seven-month search process.
“The process of selecting a university president is the most important work of this board and I commend this board for their engagement,” Board Chair Mark Romero said. “Dr. Berry, with his long tenure, is familiar with the needs of the community and ready to lead ULM to its full potential.”
Interim President Edwin Litolff was appointed in May. Berry will begin his tenure as president next month.
To view the meeting in its entirety, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXYR1Fy5RFk. For more information on the ULM search visit ulsystem.edu/ulmsearch.
