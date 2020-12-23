One of the greatest challenges facing Neville High School in recent memory was one not unique to Neville alone — desegregation. All across America, the winds of change were blowing and the student bodies at public schools merged with others to facilitate integration. At Neville, the students, faculty and staff helped make the transition work. Entire classes were bussed across town to attend schools they may have never even entered before.
In 1969, as a direct result of the desegregation decree, Roosevelt Rankins was moved from Carroll High School, his alma mater where he was coaching and teaching, to Neville High School. Those reflecting on history now say Rankins came to help the Tiger family adjust to change.
Years before Neville
Roosevelt Rankins was born in the segregated South and grew up understanding it firsthand. His parents, Selma Rankins Sr. and Hattie, were hard workers with three children. Rankins was educated in the Monroe City System and graduated from Carroll.
Rankins’ athleticism earned him a basketball scholarship to Grambling State University where he was part of a recruiting class that fellow teammate, NBA star player and coach Willis Reed, remembers as being “one of the greatest, strongest recruiting classes that Grambling ever got.” Both men played under Grambling legend, Coach Fred Hobdy.
In 1961, Reed and Rankins played on Hobdy’s national championship basketball team beating Georgetown College (Kentucky). With that victory, Grambling became the first and only men’s collegiate basketball program in Louisiana to win a national championship.
When asked about Rankins’ athletic skill, Reed said, “Roosevelt played the small forward and power forward positions well. He had to be good to make Coach Hobdy’s team.”
While laughing, Reed said he used to call Roosevelt “an entrepreneur” because during college he always “… had things going on over in Monroe.”
“He was more worldly than most of us were,” Reed added with a chuckle. “He was always looking straight ahead. He was always doing the right thing and always thinking about others.”
According to the people who played under him, Hobdy emphasized two things — how to play basketball and that basketball does not last forever. Hobdy taught his players that basketball was a young man’s ticket to higher education.
After graduation, Rankins began his career as an educator at Carroll Junior High in 1963 when he was hired to teach physical education. In 1965, he joined the faculty at Carroll High School where he remained until 1969 when he was moved to Neville. At Neville, Rankins taught history — world history, free enterprise and civics.
Early Neville years
In the throes of school integration, Rankins joined Neville at a time when students from both Carroll and Neville had to accept each other’s presence on “their” campus. Over time, Rankins emerged as a figure who not only taught coursework but also modeled self-respect and respect for others.
Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brent Vidrine said his favorite Rankins quote is one that Vidrine admits he has often repeated himself when speaking to others: “The world doesn’t care about you, but you have to care about the world. That is the only way to make things better.”
Vidrine previously served as Neville’s principal.
Vidrine said Rankins taught young girls and boys first to respect themselves. If they had self-respect, they could learn to respect others.
“It is his gift, and it has changed many lives,” Vidrine said. “He also taught them the importance of having something to be proud of and love, and boy, do they love Neville.”
Rankins used a variety of means to make a point to his students. For one, he would insist on the students dressing respectfully. It did not matter how much a student’s clothing cost, as long as they wore it in a respectful manner. If they did not, Rankins made “suggestions” to pull up their pants or tuck in their shirttails.
To emphasize the importance of making good grades, Rankins was known to occasionally “bribe” his students. He began the Shoney’s Honor Roll Buffet treat as a reward for good grades. He would bus every student who earned Honor Roll every six weeks to Shoney’s for breakfast. Each student received a small cake with their name on it, too.
In the 1990s, Rankins organized a weekly quiz by grade level (freshman one week, sophomores one week, etc.) that included 25 questions about the history of Neville and the opposing team that week. If a student completed the quiz correctly, he was rewarded with a dozen Shipley’s glazed doughnuts and walked on stage to receive them at the pep rally.
Disciplining —
and outwitting
Over time, Rankins became known as a “gatekeeper” for Neville High School. In 1989, 20 years after beginning his Neville journey, Rankins was named Dean of Students at the school. Rankins was a disciplinarian, and the students admired him.
“Mr. Rankins had a firm way of keeping the students in line, and they understood his words and respected him,” said Ginger Huckabay, of Monroe.
Another member of the Neville family recently said, “In all the years I have been at Neville and around Coach Rankins, I have never heard a curse word leave his mouth.”
As Dean of Students, Rankins met a new challenge: clever, creative class-skippers. Caron McPherson, a Neville faculty member, said she remembered that during a time before security cameras existed, there was “Coach Rankins — Super Sleuth.” She recalled walking from the school’s annex to the main building one morning just before the lunch shift. She said she had the feeling she was being watched, so she turned around to take a look. She only saw the tall bushes on the side of annex but realized something was moving in them.
“I jumped and let out a squeal, and then I realized it was Coach Rankins with a video camera. He was inside of the bushes, dressed in dark clothes and wearing a beanie hat,” she said, with a laugh. “He saw that I had spotted him and immediately ‘shooshed’ me away. He gave me a good scare, but then I realized he was filming students trying to skip class or leave campus for lunch before the duty monitors got to their posts.”
The next day, Rankins called in the offenders along with their parents and showed them the video evidence. The verdict was in.
As an offshoot of Rankins’ sleuthing, the Clean Team was established. According to Jott Delcambre (NHS ’94), the Clean Team began as a punishment (in-school suspension) for students who were caught leaving campus to eat lunch. Apparently, according to Delcambre, just catching them on campus was not enough. Rankins “... once set up a VHS camcorder on a tripod in the Taco Bell drive-through to catch students on ‘Candid Camera,’” Delcambre said.
What started as a punishment evolved into something much different — a lesson in volunteering and pride of place. The Clean Team wore special yellow T-shirts as they did litter patrol around campus, often the Saturday morning after an on-campus event like a football game. Delcambre said they could enjoy a pizza lunch on Fridays as a reward. Anne C. Patton served as the first president of the Clean Team. She said her mother — the late Anne Patton who served as director of the American Red Cross for decades — was so impressed with Rankins’ leadership in teaching “community ownership” through volunteerism, she gave him a large cake each year for his birthday.
In the words
of a former student
When Alan Brockman (NHS ’94), a former honor scholar himself, was asked to present the keynote at the annual Scholars’ Banquet in 2017, he took the opportunity to honor three Neville teachers who had made significant impacts on his life — Mrs. Mary Tucker, his Freshman Honors English teacher “… who greeted us with the monologue opening to Romeo and Juliet on day one”; Mr. Jimmy Rogers, a math wizard “… more passionate about his profession than anyone I’ve ever known”; and Coach Roosevelt Rankins, “… who created a world where order was instilled, feared and respected by the most distinct baritone that still resonates in my head today.”
Brockman was a transfer student and freshman when he first entered Neville and met Rankins. He had been in a private school and was one of only 10 students in his class there. Seemingly overnight, Brockman said he found himself standing in a Neville hallway, holding a class schedule while what felt like hundreds of people were hurriedly passing him.
“I was clueless as to where I was going or who to ask, when out of the corner of my eye I see one of the most terrifying characters I’ve ever witnessed standing there,” Brockman said. “He locked his gaze on me — it was as if laser beams were shooting out of his eyes. He then raised a mechanical megaphone, and blared at me from 20 yards away — ‘What are you looking at? Get down. Get down.’”
Brockman said he hurriedly found his classroom, but in his first class found himself being sent to the Dean of Students office for a transgression. He had no idea who the Dean of Students was but quickly discovered it was the man with the megaphone.
Get down, Tigers.
Get down.
No one seems to know the exact origin of Rankins’ signature cheer, “Get Down, Tigers! Get Down!” but everyone recognizes it as synonymous with their beloved mentor. He used it when he wanted to “fire up” the student body. He would shout it not only to urge students to get to class but also at pep rallies to encourage everyone from the sports teams to the Latin Club to win in competitions. And whenever he met a Neville student, former or current, this would be his greeting.
When the Neville High School Bengal Belles celebrated their 50th anniversary as a dance line last year, many of them flocked to visit with Rankins as soon as they returned to campus. As one Bengal Belle recalled, “He’s incredible in every way. You just lit up like a Christmas tree if you passed him in the hallway between classes.”
Significant honors have come his way, but Rankins is characteristically humble about each one. In 1961, he joined others at Grambling’s homecoming to be honored as part of the 1961 National Champion Basketball Team. Eight of the 13-member team were able to attend, celebrating that singular accomplishment 50 years later. They received their championship rings, thanks to the efforts of then Grambling President Frank Pogue.
In 2014, Rankins was honored for his 50 years of service to Neville. He received a plaque that expressed appreciation for his being a mentor, disciplinarian, motivator, life coach and a cheerleader for the “kids” of Neville High School.
In November 2018, Neville High School alumni and fans honored Rankins with a standing ovation for his decades of service. The Hakim family presented Neville with a new sports pavilion named after Rankins. Making the presentation were Abraham Hakim, Eddie Hakim and David Moses. Inscribed on the plaque that today is mounted on the pavilion: “Dedicated in honor of ‘Coach’ Roosevelt Rankins. A man who sees no color, one who builds men from boys and women from girls, a man with a heart the size of Neville, a real Tiger. GET DOWN TIGERS!”
A few years ago at Neville’s graduation at the stadium, Ginger Huckabay sat watching the ceremony. She noticed Rankins standing at the back of the bleachers, out of sight, also watching the ceremony.
“As each graduate got their diploma and walked down on the grass to go around the stands to sit back down, there was Mr. Rankins, holding out his hand to congratulate or hug each graduate. That was special to me, as a tear rolled down my face. He honestly cares,” said Huckabay.
When asked once why there are so many good students at Neville, Rankins said, “Good parents and good grandparents make good students. That’s why we have so many good students at Neville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.