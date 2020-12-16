The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Board of Supervisors unanimously selected Dr. Scott Rule as Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC).
Rule will assume the chancellorship at LDCC on Jan. 1, 2021.
“I am truly excited to have been selected as Louisiana Delta Community College’s Chancellor,” said Rule. “While recognizing the history of the college and the tremendous services and programs its faculty and staff have provided over the years, I look forward to building on that success and making LDCC the pride of northeast Louisiana and a model institution for others to emulate.”
Dr. Monty Sullivan, LCTCS president, made the recommendations to the board during its December meeting. The recommendations were made after the completion of two comprehensive national searches, which included virtual interviews and virtual public forums with students, faculty, staff, and community members.
Tim Hardy, LCTCS board supervisor and chair of each search committee, described Rule as a perfect fit for the students, the college and the community.
Paul Price Jr., the LCTCS board chairman, congratulated Rule and said he looks forward to what is in store for the community college.
Earlier this year, Dennis Epps stepped down from his role as chancellor in light of poor health. Chris Broadwater has served as the college’s interim chancellor. The search began in August.
“My appreciation goes out to Chancellor Dennis Epps for having strengthened the institution and making it better than when he arrived and to Mr. Broadwater for keeping the college on the right track after Mr. Epps’s departure,” Rule said. “It is time to grow from there! I am eager to move into the area and get to know my team, our K12 and higher education partners, business & industry leaders, and community stakeholders.”
Rule currently serves as President of West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton, Georgia, serving more than 7,000 students per term across seven counties with five full-service campuses, two instructional sites, and additional facilities. Rule is currently leading a $64 million capital construction project that is relocating one of the College’s largest campuses — completely replacing an aging facility and providing much needed additional space with purpose-designed classrooms and labs for its programs.
Rule began his career as a computer programmer at Kennesaw State University, where he also taught evening continuing education classes for the University along with associate degree level classes in Computer Information Systems for the nearby North Metro Technical College. Rule then worked for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia before returning to North Metro Technical College as a full-time faculty member, database administrator, and Chief Information Officer.
After a decade at North Metro Tech, Dr. Rule served as Vice President for Academic Affairs at Appalachian Technical College before returning to North Metro, again, as Vice President for Economic Development.
In 2009, North Metro Tech and Appalachian Tech merged with Chattahoochee Technical College. During that merger, Rule was instrumental in his role as Vice President for Research, Planning, and Knowledge Systems with restructuring the college and overseeing satisfying the requirements necessary for the merged college to establish itself as an accredited institution with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Rule subsequently served six years as Vice President for Student Affairs at Chattahoochee prior to being tapped by the Technical College System of Georgia as its Assistant Commissioner for Data, Planning, and Research.
Rule earned his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Southern Polytechnic State University, his MBA in Management from Kennesaw State University, and his Ph.D. in Higher Education Policy from Georgia State University.
