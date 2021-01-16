Three new members, including a Ruston attorney, were sworn into the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System after being appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The new board members are:
Barry Busada, a lifelong resident of Shreveport and Tulane alumnus, is a managing member of Linden Management appointed to serve the 4th Congressional District.
Steve Davison of Ruston is an attorney and special counsel to Genesis Energy, LP appointed to serve the 5th Congressional District. A past president of the Louisiana Tech Alumni Foundation and a member of the Louisiana Tech Athletics Council, Davison was recognized as Louisiana Tech Alumnus of the year in 2013.
Bradley Stevens of Hammond is a partner at the Edwards & Stevens Law Firm appointed to serve the 1st Congressional District. He is actively involved in his community, particularly at his alma mater Southeastern Louisiana University, where he currently serves on the SLU Lions Athletic Association Board of Directors.
“I am excited about the new Board members,” chairman James Carter said. “I look forward to having them heavily involved in areas that they find to be exciting in terms of educating the students here in Louisiana, and bringing the great value from their various, wonderful backgrounds.”
Carter was also sworn in at after Edwards reappointed him to a second full term representing the 2nd Congressional District.
