State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a church fire in Ruston.
The Lincoln Parish Fire Department responded to the call at the China Grove Missionary Baptist Church located in the 600 block of Mondy Road around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Damage to the church was extensive and is considered a total loss. SFM investigators have narrowed down the area of origin to the attic area of an addition at the back of the church property.
At this time, while the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, deputies cannot rule out the possibility of the building’s heating equipment as a contributing factor.
The fire is not considered suspicious. This investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.