Gerald Thompson, 37, of Ruston, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty to 240 months (20 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing drugs and a firearm, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Va Hook.
The charges in this case are the result of a search warrant which was executed at Thompson’s residence in Ruston on March 12, 2020.
Law enforcement agents entered the residence and found approximately 417 grams of methamphetamine, oxycodone tablets, and a large amount of cash in a safe in Thompson’s bedroom. Agents also found an ounce of methamphetamine on his person and a pistol and ammunition next to his bed.
Thompson’s girlfriend and three minor children were present in the residence when agents executed the search warrant. His girlfriend admitted to law enforcement agents that Thompson was her methamphetamine supplier.
The total amount of methamphetamine that was seized and considered as relevant conduct in this case was 733 grams.
Thompson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on March 10, 2021.
The DEA, ATF, Louisiana State Police, and Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.
