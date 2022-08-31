The Monroe City School Board could conclude the 2022-2023 fiscal year with a revenue shortfall of some $396,000 in its primary operating fund.
The School Board’s finance committee reviewed the school system’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending next June during a meeting on Tuesday.
Current financial documents project ending the year with $396,741 deficit in the School Board’s general fund.
The proposed budget shows a projected $396,741 deficit in the School Board’s general fund for the upcoming fiscal year. During the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the School Board ended with a surplus of $72,676.
According to Davona Howard, the School Board’s chief financial officer, a deficit was expected because of several increased costs, including salaries, employee benefits and utilities.
“It’s costing us more to cool down our buildings,” Howard said. “We have some old buildings, so in our expenses, utilities seem to be climbing.”
The salary and benefits increases included a four-percent raise for all employees.
School Board member Rick Saulsberry argued there was a need for more employees in food services.
“I’ve had a couple of calls from workers who said that they don’t have enough workers in their cafeteria, whereas other schools have more than enough,” Saulsberry said.
Superintendent Brent Vidrine said Monroe schools were understaffed not only in food services but in several areas. He said schools often depend on substitute food service workers and are trying to hire new workers.
School Board member Sharon Neal-Greer, who said she has also received calls about the worker shortage, suggested that substitutes be offered jobs as full-time employees.
“A lot of our subs are retired,” Vidrine said. “If they’re retired, they can only make so much money in a year or forfeit some of their retirement fund, and we have to pay a penalty for that.”
Neal-Greer suggested encouraging schools to recruit food service workers during the summer like they often do for classroom teachers.
One person in attendance suggested the School Board partner with NOVA, an employment agency based in Monroe. School Board member Bill Willson said a partnership with NOVA was a good idea and that the School Board would consider looking into it.
Meanwhile, Howard said the School Board had $74,905,621 in ESSER funds, which was expected to last through September of 2024.
Howard said all ESSER funds have already been allocated to future projects, including press box renovations at all high schools, band room expansions, restroom renovations and a medical center at Wossman High School.
All numbers in the 2022-2023 budget were projected numbers and were expected to change once the proposed budget was reassessed later on, according to Howard.
