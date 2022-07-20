Bob and Sandy Sale have spent decades helping people preserve their memories. As the owners of Bob Sale Gift & Camera, they restore damaged photos and transfer videos onto DVD.
Over the years, they have watched families form and children grow up, both on film and in person.
“We’ve outlived a lot of our old customers. But we’ve had their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren come through here,” Bob said. “We’ve watched a lot of families grow up.”
Bob Sale Gift & Camera is a family business that opened its doors in 1946 as Bob Sale Studio. Bob’s father, a photographer, was the original owner. In 1972, the year after Bob graduated high school, his father suddenly died and Bob took over the business that he had been working at his entire life.
The business went on to become the first one-hour film processing location in Monroe-West Monroe. Video services were eventually incorporated into the business as well when it became possible for everyday people to shoot their own video.
When the world went digital, so did the Sales. They started offering video transfer services, so people could bring in old videos on tape and slide and have them put onto a DVD.
“We have rebranded and changed with the times,” Sandy said.
In 1997, Bob’s son, Rob, committed to playing football at Louisiana State University. That’s when the store took on a new role outside photo and video services. LSU reached out to Bob and Sandy the next year, and Bob Sale Gift & Camera is now the official LSU gift outlet in Northeast Louisiana.
For Bob, the past three National Championship wins from LSU were high points during his time at the store.
“The night after the 2019 game, we were open selling National Championship t-shirts,” Bob said. “We didn’t get out of here until two or three in the morning. People were lined up waiting.”
Some of Sandy’s favorite memories are the times they got to include their grandchildren in the business.
“Some of my sweetest memories are of the kids coming here and us dressing them up in LSU clothes to do a commercial,” Sandy said.
Both now in their 70s, they’ve decided to retire so they can have more fun. With Rob Sale now working as the Offensive Coordinator at the University of Florida, they want to have more opportunities to see their kids and grandchildren.
“We have two grandchildren that we haven’t gotten to see in two years,” Sandy said. “We just have no time for family. As we’ve aged, we’ve found that other things are more important to us than being here.”
While the Bob and Sandy plan to step away from the business, Sandy’s son Jason plans to continue photo and video services. It is still undecided where his services will be located or whether the Sales will sell their location.
The thing the Sales say they’ll miss the most is their customers—or as they like to call them, friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.