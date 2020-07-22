The Salvation Army Monroe recently announced its plans to charge its shelter residents $7 a night beginning on Aug. 1.
The Salvation Army Monroe called its move a “sustainable emergency housing program.”
“We have been extremely blessed by northeast Louisiana’s generosity because it requires approximately $250,000 to $300,000 to support our shelter program,” Captain Jerry Casey, the Salvation Army Monroe’s Corps Officer. “The dollars we collect with the new program could provide up to 20 percent of our budget. This is important to our mission because we anticipate increased needs for emergency housing assistance as our community and country work through the Covid-19 crisis.”
There will be a two-week grace period for new residents before the fee is charged.
Residents will still receive two weeks of emergency shelter for free, and then the fee will go into effect after that initial period.
Although new to Monroe, a low nightly fee is practiced at shelters throughout The Salvation Army to assist in providing financial stability to the emergency shelter provided by the Army seven days a week.
All nightly shelter fees will go directly to funding for the Emergency Shelter program in Monroe.
The Salvation Army can accommodate up to 46 men, women and children in the shelter program, and can house up to 65 clients in extreme cold weather conditions, such as those experienced last winter.
The Sustainable Emergency Housing Program not only provides additional financial stability to the shelter program, but it also serves as an incentive for residents to become invested in their efforts to improve their status in life.
