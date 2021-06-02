Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky’s controversial lawsuit against law clerk Allyson Campbell and five local judges recently disappeared from the public’s eye after the court record was sealed, though clerks could not produce any court order validating the record’s closure.
Palowsky’s case has not been sealed since the businessman first filed the lawsuit in 2015, when he alleged that Campbell had concealed or destroyed court documents he filed with the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office in a separate racketeering lawsuit.
Palowsky also sued Fourth Judicial District Court judges—Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters—because they conspired, the businessman claimed, to cover up the law clerk’s activities. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the bench, though Jones continues to serve as the court administrator.
On Tuesday, The Ouachita Citizen was unable to access the Campbell lawsuit through the Clerk of Court’s computers or through the Clerk of Court office’s electronic filing system. The record had been sealed, deputy clerks informed the newspaper.
When asked, deputy clerks at the Clerk of Court’s office could not produce any court order sealing the case from the public. The deputy clerks confirmed they could not find such a court order.
In an interview with the newspaper, Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson indicated retired Judge Jerome “Jerry” Barbera, of Thibodaux, had ordered the Campbell lawsuit be sealed. Barbera has presided over the Campbell lawsuit as an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge since late 2015.
In the most recent court hearing in March, Barbera did not alert any parties to the possibility of sealing the court record.
“They filed an order to seal,” Benson told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday. “The judge signed it.”
When asked, Benson confirmed she was referring to Barbera as the judge.
Monroe attorney Sedric Banks and Covington attorney Joseph “Joe” Ward III, who represent Palowsky, declined to comment.
Benson told The Ouachita Citizen she would provide the newspaper with a copy of the court order on Wednesday.
Later on Tuesday, however, the newspaper visited the Clerk of Court’s office and learned from deputy clerks they did not know of any court order sealing the case, either, they said.
“We will find it tomorrow,” said Dena Peters, chief deputy clerk at Benson’s office. “We’re researching it. They’re about to call our software company to find out who sealed it and when. We’ll know a whole lot more tomorrow.”
Under the state Constitution, no person shall be denied the right to examine public documents, though some state law exceptions allow for closed court sessions or sealed court records where juvenile delinquents or child abuse is concerned.
The sealing of the Campbell lawsuit followed the airing of allegations against Second Circuit Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe. Witness testimony in the Campbell lawsuit accused Moore of trying to influence the outcome of a pending matter in the Campbell lawsuit and exhibiting bias toward Palowsky’s father, Stanley Palowsky Jr., after the latter released mysterious tape recordings to federal authorities.
In an excerpt from a deposition of Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman earlier this year, Marchman testified that Moore was widely expected to be appointed a U.S. District Court judge until Stanley Palowsky Jr. provided tape recordings to the Federal Bureau of Information that wrecked Moore’s chances of becoming a federal judge.
“I know that Judge Moore was being considered for the federal judgeship here in Monroe after Don Walter, Judge Don Walter, went to Shreveport,” Marchman said during her deposition. “I know that Mr. Palowsky Jr. had some tape recordings of a former client of Judge Moore, and he turned those tape recordings over to the FBI. There were two FBI agents, one here locally, one from the Integrity Division in New Orleans.”
“A couple of weeks after he turned them over, he received a call from the agent in New Orleans thanking him for the tape and saying that Judge Moore would never wear the black of—of a federal judgeship,” Marchman said.
According to excerpts of Marchman’s deposition, Moore later learned how the FBI had obtained the tape recordings.
“I think it was common knowledge at the time that it happened,” Marchman said. “And then sometime later, much later, I believe it was 2015, Judge Moore asked if I would speak with his attorneys about it and I did speak with his attorneys and confirmed that incident, and also some other things with the attorneys.”
Most of Marchman’s deposition is under seal in light of a September 2020 protective order signed by Barbera. Barbera’s protective order placed testimony given under oath in depositions under seal unless both parties in the lawsuit agreed to disclose them.
It is unknown whether Marchman identified the contents of the tape recordings in her deposition, especially since no parties or court records have disclosed the contents of the tape recordings.
Marchman also testified that First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Michael McDonald spoke with her in early 2018 and told her that Moore had called him and chastised him for ruling in Palowsky’s favor.
At the time, the First Circuit was considering legal arguments about whether Palowsky had the legal right to seek damages from Campbell and the five judges. The First Circuit was presiding over the appeal because the Second Circuit’s judges had recused, necessitating the transfer of the Campbell lawsuit to the jurisdiction of another state appellate court. The First Circuit, and the state Supreme Court, ultimately ruled Campbell and the five defendant judges could be sued for damages, despite their protests.
“I was introduced to Judge McDonald at a retirement party for Judge Tony Marabella, who was a judge on the Nineteenth JDC,” Marchman said during her deposition. “I was introduced to Judge McDonald and he volunteered to me that Judge Moore had contacted him and chastised him for his ruling in that case, finding that Ms. Campbell did not have immunity.”
In her testimony, Marchman claimed her conversation with McDonald took place on April 26, 2018, while Campbell’s application for rehearing was pending before the First Circuit. At the time, Campbell wanted McDonald and the other First Circuit judges to reconsider giving her judicial immunity, a legal concept that protects certain government officials from damages in a civil matter.
“What I recall him saying was that Judge Moore chastised him for his ruling finding no immunity,” Marchman said. “I recall that he said they were law school classmates. I recall that he was surprised at the call.”
Meanwhile, the Second Circuit—where Moore currently serves as chief judge—is no longer docketed to entertain an appeal in the Campbell lawsuit as of May 27.
Palowsky is appealing Barbera’s September 2020 ruling granting Campbell and the judges the protective order that makes all deposition transcripts—like Marchman’s—confidential. Barbera’s protective order also requires Palowsky’s attorneys to provide deposition questions to judges 10 days before taking their testimony.
Palowsky’s appeal languished at the Second Circuit until recently, after Palowsky filed a motion to recuse the Second Circuit, citing Marchman’s testimony as well as the Second Circuit’s past recusals in two different lawsuits pursued by the businessman.
A clerk at the Second Circuit’s Clerk of Court office told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday that Palowsky’s appeal in the Campbell lawsuit was transferred to the state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal on May 27. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal is based in Gretna in Jefferson Parish, across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.
As of Tuesday, it was not known whether the Second Circuit also would give up Palowsky’s racketeering lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. The Second Circuit has held on to Palowsky’s Cork case since late March, despite recusing from appeals in the Cork case in the past. In late 2018, Moore recused from the Cork case, admitting he was “biased, prejudiced, or interested in the cause or outcome of the case” or prejudiced against the parties in the case.
In a May 19 filing at the Second Circuit, Palowsky argued that Barbera’s protective order allowing judges to see questions 10 days prior to giving testimony would torpedo his case.
“For Defendant Judges to be deposed under such circumstances would result in a situation which could never be remedied after an appeal because once they are deposed, the damage will have been done,” stated Palowsky’s May 19 memorandum. “Palowsky would forever have been deprived of the opportunity to depose Defendant Judges ‘cold’ like any other witness or party is deposed.”
In no other case are defendants notified of what questions or subjects they may need to address during testimony, 10 days before a deposition, Palowsky argued.
“It is beyond obvious that Defendant Judges (and Campbell) want no member of the public to be privy to any deposition testimony in this matter or any court or personnel documents,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
