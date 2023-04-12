CommuniHealth Services plans to open a school-based health center at Ouachita Parish High School in 2024.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board unanimously approved a cooperative endeavor agreement and lease agreement with CommuniHealth Services for the proposed health center.
The School Board would not be responsible for any costs incurred while opening the facility, according to the chief executive officer of CommuniHealth Services, Katie Parnell.
“We have identified a building that we would move on the campus, and we’ll be paying all of the costs associated with living in that building and setting it up,” Parnell said.
The School Board would be responsible for connecting the health center to existing utilities at the high school and the school-based health center’s utility bills, once the facility was operational.
There are currently two CommuniHealth school-based health centers in Ouachita Parish. The health centers are located on the Riser Middle School and West Monroe High School campuses.
“I can tell you of the school-based health centers that we have so far, this is a great partnership,” said Superintendent Don Coker. “They make a difference on these campuses.”
The Living Well Foundation planned to cover a portion of the cost to open and operate the health center. CommuniHealth Services was also in the process of applying for federal funding through a school-based health center grant, Parnell said.
“We do want to go after that money,” Parnell said. “However, we are committed to move forward regardless, but we’d like to not miss the opportunity, if we can, to apply for and get those funds.”
If awarded the grant funding, CommuniHealth Services would receive the money in September. The health center was expected to open January 2024.
In other news, the School Board is now accepting applications for six principal positions in the Ouachita Parish School System, according to Todd Guice, the school system’s assistant superintendent.
The principals at Sterlington High School, West Monroe High School, Pinecrest Elementary and Middle School, Calhoun Elementary School, Riser Elementary School and Sterlington Elementary School are each scheduled to retire or step down from their position this year.
“These positions will be opening as soon as this meeting is over in order to hopefully bring to you and appoint six new principals,” Guice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.