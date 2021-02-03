The Ouachita Parish School Board retreated last week from a proposal asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax in perpetuity after local businesses objected to the perpetual term for the tax.
The School Board met in a special called meeting Friday to change the term of the proposed sales tax from “in perpetuity” to 10 years.
“It provides for a fixed term of 10 years for the renewal rather than a permanent term on the tax,” said Grant Schlueter, a New Orleans attorney with the law firm Foley & Judell.
Besides the half-cent sales tax proposition, the School Board also plans to ask voters to approve a 24.15-mil property tax for a 10-year term to support maintenance and operations of school facilities. If approved by the state Bond Commission, Ouachita Parish voters will entertain the two amended tax propositions with 10-year terms during the April 24 election.
“To get the community behind you, we need to do what the community says,” said School Board President Jerry Hicks. “You need the support of the public and the businesses, and we have been good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars. It’s a good thing to have everyone on board.”
According to School Board Vice President Greg Manley, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce expressed concern about the tax proposition’s “perpetual” term. The chambers of commerce represent businesses in the area. In Louisiana, businesses shoulder the brunt of property taxes thanks to Homestead Exemption, which shields homeowners from paying the full amount of property taxes owed on their residences.
“Saying all of this, based on the concerns by the chambers, the board has decided to remove the word ‘perpetual’ from the upcoming M&O (maintenance and operation sales) tax renewal,” Manley said. “We understand the accountability needed in bringing this tax renewal before the voters every 10 years. We have been blessed by having overwhelming support for Ouachita Parish Schools and look forward to continued support as we provide the best possible education for our children.”
As originally written, the proposition for a permanent tax would have prevented taxpayers from voting on the item at any point in the future. If approved by voters in April, the tax would come up for consideration after 10 years.
Manley pointed out that holding an election each 10 years to ask voters to renew a certain tax proposition was costly.
“The cost associated with bringing this tax to the voters is approximately $220,000 every 10 years,” Manley said. “One of the reasons the proposed perpetual tax renewal was considered was to save on these additional costs associated with each election.”
The School Board’s proposition was not the first of its kind in the parish. In late 2014, the School Board asked voters in western Ouachita Parish to approve make permanent a half-cent sales tax. Voters approved the tax in perpetuity with 83 percent of the vote.
“Our attorney also advised us that several municipalities and one school district in the state are now using the perpetual tax to save election expenses,” Manley said.
School Board member Harold McCoy offered the motion to amend the two tax propositions. School Board member Scotty Waggoner seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
