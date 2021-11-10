Ouachita Parish Schools has not accepted federal funding to commence COVID-19 vaccinations of students across the school district or accepted federal funding to test students for the novel coronavirus each week, the superintendent said.
“Are there other districts doing these things? Yes, there are,” said Ouachita Parish School Superintendent Don Coker. “But we have not brought those kinds of things to this board, and I hope I never have to bring those kinds of things to this board.”
Coker delivered those remarks during the Ouachita Parish School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday when the board’s meeting room filled with concerned parents and citizens. Some of those citizens were associated with the Facebook group, “Parent’s Choice La,” whose members have previously organized mask mandate protests at the School Board’s meetings.
Many of the citizens speaking at the School Board’s meeting this week expressed concern the School Board had compromised the health of students and employees in the school system by accepting federal funding tied to vaccination and testing requirements.
“The overall theme is that all money is not good money,” said Aaron Hoyle, of West Monroe. “We should be very careful about the sources and stipulations for any money the school district accepts.”
According to Coker, three schools were recently unable to open classrooms one day because of claims that school buses were off-loading children to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent. That did not happen, Coker said.
Children could only be vaccinated in the presence of their parents at the school-based health center at Riser Middle School or West Monroe High School.
“That is the only way,” Coker said. “We’re not vaccinating kids on campus. We’re not opening that door at this point. I hope we don’t. If we do, it will be while there’s a parent there with the child. It won’t be a phone call or a note sent home.”
Most of the citizens’ complaints pertained to federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Acts’ Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. The School Board received $72.5 million in ESSER funds.
Hoyle, when he addressed the School Board, proposed a “funding acceptance policy” that forbade the School Board from accepting funding from any agency that mandated vaccination, the wearing of masks, or any other mitigation measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jasmine Lenard, of West Monroe, said her son had chronic nosebleeds and had tried several different kinds of masks.
“The masks have left but we know they are coming back,” Lenard said.
Melissa McKinney, of West Monroe, who works as a registered nurse at a local hospital, warned of the potential adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
“I am seeing a lot of injuries from vaccines,” McKinney said. “I am vaccinated. I have to wear a mask everyday at work. After we were vaccinated at the cath lab, half of our members were out with COVID.”
McKinney said vaccinated individuals were still contracting the coronavirus and could potentially spread it.
“This is a totally new technology,” McKinney said. “We need to be aware of that because it is causing problems.”
Vickie Krutzer, of Monroe, encouraged citizens and parents to question whether the quality of education improved after the School Board received the federal funds.
“My advice to the parents is to hold the board accountable,” Krutzer said. “Look at the $72 million and see how many students graduated. Did they improve? What are the ACT scores?”
School Board President Jerry Hicks thanked the public for their comments.
Coker signaled sympathy with the concerns of people speaking at the School Board’s meeting on Tuesday when he said it was possible the citizens’ concerns were accurate.
“I’m not sure about it,” Coker said. “I don’t know. I see the way this country is going. I’ll be honest with you: I have gotten my vaccinations, that was my choice. That was my choice. I don’t believe we should be imposing our choices on our employees in order for them to keep their jobs.”
Coker noted his remarks represented his own opinions, not those of the School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.