The Ouachita Parish School Board is expected to adopt a plan next week that would change the boundaries of board members’ districts to ensure each district represented racial minority populations.
The process of redistricting, or redrawing district boundaries, began this fall after the release of the 2020 Census in August.
“This has nothing to do with school zones, only the districts which School Board members represent,” said School Board President Jerry Hicks.
During a special-called meeting on Tuesday, the School Board entertained three different plans presented by North Delta Regional Planning and Development Corp. to redraw board members’ districts.
The 2020 Census revealed a drop in the parish’s white population from 63 percent to 60 percent. The parish’s black population rose from 35 percent to 38 percent. There are some 112,000 people who live outside the Monroe City Schools system’s districts.
“Every other parish in northeastern Louisiana, which we represent, lost population,” said Doug Mitchell, with North Delta. “Ouachita Parish hung in there. Ouachita gained 6,648 people.”
Mitchell said he informed the Secretary of State’s office that the School Board would likely have to adopt a plan that split some voter precincts, which increases the cost of elections.
“The state does not like us splitting districts because they are in the process of redistricting state House, Senate, and congressional districts,” Mitchell said.
The first plan entailed a deviation of more than 10 percent. The second plan included the relocation of one voter precinct and split three precincts with a deviation of 9.4 percent.
The second plan relocated a voter precinct from District D, between Hwy 546 and Britton Road, to District B, split two precincts between Districts G and F, and grew District E by taking in a number of homes north of Stuart Street.
The third plan split several precincts but represented a 8.4-percent deviation. Under the third plan, District E took in precinct 48 and split precinct 31; relocated precinct 52A and half of precinct 54 from District C to District B; and lowered the white population of District D from 69 percent to 56 percent.
“You split more precincts in this plan,” Mitchell said.
When asked how the state would view plans involving more split precincts, Mitchell said, “It is give and take with the state.”
The School Board did not take any action on the plans presented.
“This is strictly a public hearing,” said Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker.
The School Board must select a plan at least four weeks before qualifying for School Board elections in the fall of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.