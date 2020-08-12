If eastern Ouachita Parish voters approve a $42-million bond issue for the Ouachita Parish School Board in Saturday’s election, the School Board plans to set aside some $1.2 million in bonded indebtedness to buy 40 acres of land from Monroe businessman Eddie Hakim.
The School Board plans to build a new Sterlington Middle School on the 40 acres across from Sterlington High School on Keystone Road, according to School Board member Greg Manley. Manley discussed those plans with Sterlington officials at the Sterlington Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The proposed purchase of Hakim’s property and the construction of the new middle school were contingent on the outcome of Saturday’s election, according to Manley.
“We’re hoping to get a great turnout with a favorable outcome,” Manley said. “The current middle school is 60-years-old. We have nine temporary buildings out there now.”
The School Board budgeted some $1.2 million for the purchase of the 40 acres on Hakim’s property, or about $30,000 an acre, according to Manley.
“We’re hoping to start building the first of January on those 40 acres, if all goes as we hope,” Manley said.
More than 1,000 voters participated in early voting for the Aug. 15 municipal primary election taking place Saturday to determine the outcome of the new school bond issue as well as a Monroe City Council race. Voting on election day will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Sterlington Town Council discussed the proposed location for the new middle school during its regular meeting Tuesday because the School Board had asked council members to change its alcohol ordinance.
Specifically, Hakim sought the addition of a provision in the ordinance that would allow schools, churches and other organizations to waive the legal requirement that no businesses selling liquor could operate within 300 feet of their establishments, according to Monroe attorney Devin Jones. Jones serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel.
Jones claimed unincorporated Ouachita Parish and other municipalities inside the parish allowed organizations such as churches to enact irrevocable waivers to the 300-foot rule.
According to town and school officials, another part of Hakim’s acreage facing U.S. Hwy 165 had drawn interest from a business that usually sold prepackaged alcoholic beverages.
“He’s concerned about the limitation that he might not be able to sell to a prime buyer for some property fronting Hwy 165,” Manley said.
When asked by The Ouachita Citizen, Hakim declined to identify the business interested in the property facing Hwy 165.
Jones said a “supermarket-style” business capable of generating large sums in sales tax revenues could possibly set up shop there. While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jones referred to “Walt-Mart, CVS (Pharmacy), and Walgreens” as examples of businesses that might not consider moving to an area where they could not sell prepackaged liquor.
Tuesday night marked the first time the Sterlington council had considered waiving the 300-foot rule to allow the sale of prepackaged liquor nearby.
The Town Council agreed to introduce the proposed change to the town’s alcohol ordinance, though some Town Council members suggested they might oppose the ordinance’s final passage if the School Board’s bond proposition failed on Saturday.
Discussion about the alcohol ordinance dovetailed with some Town Council members’ discussion about Sterlington’s October 2014 cooperative endeavor agreement with Hakim. Under the cooperative endeavor agreement, or CEA, Sterlington agreed to give Hakim $4.5 million in sales tax revenues levied by the town if the businessman developed the property he owned along the highway.
The Town Council, including its then-members Caesar Velasquez and Ron Hill, approved the agreement with Hakim under then-Mayor Vern Breland because the tax revenues turned over to Hakim would reimburse him for any road, water or sewer infrastructure he built on the property. The ownership of any infrastructure on the property would ultimately be transferred to Sterlington, under the agreement’s terms.
During the Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, council members initially considered entering executive session to discuss litigation about the agreement. Jones, the town’s legal counsel, advised them against doing so since there was no litigation pending.
Town Council members Zack Howse and Matt Talbert questioned the agreement as well as its provisions that $4.5 million in taxpayer funds be turned over to Hakim.
“I believe Sterlington needs a middle school,” said Talbert, before voicing his opposition. “Our citizens are on the hook for $4.5 million. I don’t care how you split it. The money would either come to the town or to the developer.”
Howse questioned whether Sterlington’s agreement with Hakim could be legally enforced.
Jones noted the agreement contained a cancellation provision but noted the Town Council had not instructed him to cancel the agreement.
“So my question is, when are we planning on sending the 30-day notice,” said Howse, referring to a potential cancellation of the agreement.
Hill, the Town Council member who originally voted in favor of the agreement, continued to defend the agreement.
“I thought it was a dandy idea,” Hill said. “The assumptions going in was that the tax returns would cover their cost for infrastructure.”
According to Hill, the agreement functioned like a tax increment financing, or TIF, district, rewarding developers who invested in the town.
Looking directly at Hill, Talbert said, “(You want to) give away $4.5 million?”
Jones argued the agreement could benefit Sterlington because of the additional sales tax revenues that would likely continue for years. If the developer’s stores generated $11 million in taxes, Sterlington would remit $4.5 million to the developer and keep $7 million, according to Jones.
“It’s not money out of your bank account,” Jones said. “It’s only money they generate. It’s a 60-40 split.”
The School Board’s proposition on the ballot in Saturday’s election would ask voters for permission to incur $42-million in bonded indebtedness secured by a 36-mill property tax. The bond proposition would not increase the current property tax rate, though the School Board would have the option to raise taxes — if deemed necessary — to pay off the debt. That would be the case because the School Board would incur the debt in general obligation bonds, not revenue bonds.
Manley described the bond proposition as a “win-win” since the taxpayers would see no increase in their current tax rate and the School Board could build new structures and plans to pay off old debts.
“That’s a win-win for everyone,” he said.
According to Manley, the School Board also planned to buy five acres next to Sterlington Elementary School to build new classrooms.
“We are buying more land so we’re not landlocked (near the elementary school),” Manley said.
“We’re also going to buy 15 acres adjacent to the high school for future expansion purposes, field house, what have you.”
City Council race
Meanwhile, voters from the city of Monroe’s District 4 will decide the outcome of a run-off between Carday Marshall Sr. and Jesse Smith for a vacant spot on the Monroe City Council. Marshall works as a retail manager at the University of Louisiana-Monroe while Smith is a local minister and educator.
