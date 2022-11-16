A Ouachita Parish School Board member and a student’s parent engaged in a heated argument requiring law enforcement to separate the pair following a board meeting earlier this week.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the School Board heard from Good Hope Middle School parent Bryan Belles. Belles claimed his stepson was the victim of racially-motivated harassment and physical abuse from other students at the West Monroe middle school last December.
Amber Levins, Belles’ wife, told The Ouachita Citizen Tuesday evening that Belles was in the process of filing a police report because of an exchange with School Board member Scotty Waggoner after the meeting.
During the meeting, School Board attorney Elmer Noah told Belles he could voice his complaints as a parent, but the School Board was unable to respond because of a current investigation by the state Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. Belles and Levins launched a complaint with OCS earlier this year in reference to the situation with their son.
“People, it is now 2022 — the 21st century,” Belles said. “As I stand before you today, obviously a white man, born and raised in the South, I’m telling you — You are all stuck in the past.”
According to Belles, his 13-year-old stepson, who is Hispanic, was called an illegal immigrant, battered in the halls and threatened. He said a knife was brought to school to “make good on those threats.”
“He was told by the administration that this was his fault and that the civil rights of the white kid who brought the knife to school are equally protected under the law,” Belles said. “It’s because this town has no real leadership in education. We asked to speak at one of these meetings for 10 months. We were denied mysteriously without reasoning.”
Superintendent Don Coker said he was unable to comment on Belles’ claim.
“I just want to make the rest of this town aware that this is how you conduct these meetings,” Belles said. “Parents are not allowed to easily and openly speak. Parents are not allowed to ask questions. This is why nothing ever changes in this town. This is why these schools fail so many people.”
Belles said the administration was able to do whatever it pleased with no consequences and that children at Ouachita Parish Schools were not safe. He said his children were brought to Ouachita Parish to get away from violence and they were ultimately failed by their school.
“My children only want an equal education to your children and grandchildren,” Belles said. “They do not want to walk under racist symbols. My sons do not want to be called racist names and neither of my sons want to celebrate the Confederate symbolism and rhetoric that led to him being called racist names and assaulted multiple times.”
According to Levins, her family has been dealing with this issue for 10 months.
“My son could have been murdered in his school,” Levins said. “Now he is homeschooling while the kid who brought a knife to stab him rides a public school bus daily.”
After the School Board’s meeting on Tuesday, Belles passed by Waggoner, the board member, on his way out. Waggoner told Belles if he had anything he wanted to say, he should say it.
“I don’t appreciate you hollering at my wife and I don’t appreciate any of these people yelling at her,” Belles said. “Y’all work for me. I don’t understand why no one understands that. You work for me. I pay your salary.”
Waggoner responded, “I don’t have to listen to your wife talking or anybody else.”
“Yes, you do, that’s your job,” Belles said. “You don’t have to do your job?”
Waggoner said Levins previously called him and screamed at him. Belles said Levins only did it after Waggoner made what he described as a racist remark to her.
“You compared the Confederacy to a pine cone,” Belles said. “You told me the Confederacy wasn’t a racist institution.”
Waggoner confirmed Belles’ account of the conversation was accurate.
“That is a wrong opinion,” Belles said.
In response, Waggoner’s son, who also present, called Belles a “dip****.”
“Did you just call me a dip****?” Belles said. “Did you just let your son call me a dip****?”
Waggoner replied, “Yeah, because you are a dip****.”
Security personnel told Waggoner and Belles to separate and be on their way.
