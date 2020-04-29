In light of the recent postponement of spring elections, the Ouachita Parish School Board agreed to delay until August its request that voters in eastern Ouachita Parish allow the board to incur $42 million in bonded indebtedness.
The School Board voted on the matter Tuesday during its regular meeting.
The bond proposition was originally set to appear on ballot during the May 9 general election. In light of the COVID-19 crisis and associated lockdown, the general election has been reset for Aug. 15. School Board members unanimously approved the postponement.
Grant Schlueter, with the New Orleans law firm Foley & Judell, defended the bond proposal prior to the vote by claiming that the taxpayers' millage rate would not increase, if approved.
“There would be no projected increase in the tax rate for the amount of taxes property owners are paying for currently outstanding bonds,” Schlueter said.
The School Board currently levies a 36-mill property tax in the East Ouachita School District. The $42-million bond proposition would not increase the property tax rate beyond 36 mills but would constitute a new tax burden on taxpayers.
“The reasons why the School Board was in a position to submit this to the voters for their consideration without a tax increase: the board had refinanced a number of its bonds on the east side without any extension of the debt and reducing the payment of the taxpayers over the life of the bond issues; and there are some outstanding bonds on the east side and some increase in the tax base,” Schlueter said.
If approved, the School Board would incur $42 million in general obligation bonds, not revenue bonds. In recent years, governmental entities in Ouachita Parish have often incurred debt through revenue bonds where the revenues generated by a capital project are dedicated to repaying the debt. The School Board plans to ask voters to approve $42 million in general obligation bonds. When issuing general obligation bonds, the governing entity has the authority to use any resources to repay the debt, including raising taxes.
The East Ouachita School District currently has some $79 million in outstanding debt through general obligation bonds. The proposed bonds would raise that figure to some $121 million.
On another front, the School Board authorized the sale of three buildings in downtown Monroe to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury for some $1.2 million. The School Board expects to finalize the sale on Thursday (today).
