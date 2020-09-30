The Ouachita Parish School Board agreed to proceed with the refunding of a 2010 bond series that could produced an estimated $356,000 in savings.
The School Board acted on the matter after discussing the benefits of refinancing the debt with its bond legal counsel, New Orleans attorney Grant Schlueter.
A refunded bond refers to process of refinancing debt by issuing new bonded indebtedness at a potentially lower interest rate to generate savings. A bond refunding or refinancing does not generate any new tax burden on taxpayers.
“We always try to do the best for the taxpayer,” said School Board President Jerry Hicks. “We try to save money every way we can.”
Schlueter said the 2010 bond series, secured by a sales tax levied in western Ouachita Parish, could be refinanced at an interest rate one-half of a percent lower than its current level.
“This is dependent, obviously, on interest rates,” said Schlueter, with the law firm Foley & Judell. “It looks like it’s a very healthy refinancing at this point.”
The 2010 bond series’ term ends in four years. The bond refinancing is dependent on the state Bond Commission’s approval.
“We’ll watch this constantly,” Schlueter said.
School Board member Shere May offered the motion to approve the bond refinancing. School Board members Tommy Comeaux and Scotty Waggoner offered simultaneous seconds. The motion was approved unanimously.
In other news, Superintendent Don Coker named Clint Miller the school system’s interim director of information technology (IT).
