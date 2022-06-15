The Ouachita Parish School Board announced its new district director of safety and security at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Orlando Freemont, former principal of Richwood Middle School for 12 years succeeds the previous director, Jennifer Nichols.
“One thing we want to continue to make sure we have is a ‘village approach’ in safety with common language and common standards,” Freemont said. “Everybody in all conferences should have a priority of safety.”
Freemont said he looks forward to visiting “all schools.”
“I look forward to going to every campus and meeting with every principal,” Freemont said. “(I look forward to) walking those campuses and seeing where there might be a breach of security just to make sure that everything we foresee that may happen we can prevent from happening.”
Training on campuses is important, according to Freemont.
“Like I said, it’s a village approach which includes students, parents and custodial and cafeteria workers,” Freemont said. “We need to train, practice and make sure we are prepared for anything that can happen.”
Freemont indicated he and his co-workers researched digital applications for children to use to improve safety at schools.
“We are looking to have apps where kids can feel safe to alert and say something when they see something,” Fremont said.
Freemont said he wants to train principals on how to best use information when they receive it. “Sometimes we can mishandle information,” Freemont said, “We want to make sure people know what exactly to do with information when it’s brought in. There are different apps out there where kids can anonymously give that information. We want to make sure that kids are aware of that.”
Freemont said he can handle this big job. “It’s one that I won’t be alone in working, I know this district has done a great job in keeping us safe so far.
“As a principal in the district, I’ve benefited from all of the safe procedures that are already in the system. I just want to make sure that I train on a regular basis to make sure that I have the safest procedures and protocols.”
Superintendent Don Coker said he directed Nichols, now the school board’s Middle School Director, to write a report on present and future safety measures and research.
“As we go into the next school year, we will spend quite a bit of time with our administrative leadership teams district-wide to go through just to remind them to update and make sure that people are on the same page,” Coker said. “I know all of our hearts, thoughts and prayers have been on Uvalde and what has happened in that particular school district.”
Nichols addressed concerns from Harold McCoy concerns about safety planning. She said there is a crisis management plan at each school.
“It is a committee of various people from the school and each school does have a crisis management kit in the office with active plans in place,” Nichols said.
COVID-19 brought about several ideas that can help with safety, according to Nichols.
“As far as maintenance, they check outside doors and walk around making sure they’re wiped down and locked every morning,” Nichols said. “Between classes they’re wiping down doors and making sure they’re locked and that they stay locked.”
Nichols said students report to their homeroom classes when they arrive at school.
“They don’t congregate like they used to before COVID,” Nichols said “Therefore, when they do come in they go straight to class instead of having an open area like a gym full of kids.”
Nichols said that along other safety directors, first responders will walk campuses to check for blind spots other officials may have missed.
“We’ll see if they find any compromising areas,” Nichols said.
Nichols said one key initiative she promoted over the last several months was a “See it, say it” campaign.
“If you see something unusual or dangerous, say it,” Nichols said. “We have to be proactive and intentional with our procedures, and we have to follow through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.