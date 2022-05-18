The Monroe City School Board narrowly rejected a plan to spend some $2.4 million relocating chillers on Carroll High School’s campus to an area on the school’s campus where they would be less noticeable and less noisy.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the School Board voted, 4-3, to turn down a proposal to relocate the chillers and build a new plant to house them. In light of the School Board’s decision, the School Board is expected to consider the cost of enclosing the chillers to reduce noise and make the coolers aesthetically pleasing.
“They’ll be fixed, but they won’t be moved,” said School Board President Brandon “B.J.” Johnson. “A building will be put around them.”
EMA Engineering & Consulting Inc., a Tyler, Texas-based engineering firm, conducted a feasibility study for $5,000 that proposed relocating the chillers to an area behind the high school’s parking lot for some $2.4 million.
According to School Board member Rick Saulsberry, high school alumni and the Moorehead Foundation sought the relocation of the chillers on the school’s campus. The alumni group and Moorehead Foundation have recently urged the School Board and others to prioritize beautification of Carroll High School’s campus.
“There was a recommendation by the Facilities Committee to move those chillers,” Saulsberry said. “There was no guarantee there could be any soundproofing or reduction in sound where they are now.”
Saulsberry urged his colleagues to consider spending money at Carroll High School for the sake of the people attending there and supporting the school.
“Carroll citizens pay taxes just like anyone else,” Saulsberry said. “The kids who go to Carroll want to have a school that’s nice to look at.”
The chillers are about 40-years-old.
School Board member Jennifer Haneline said other schools had overflowing students, no office space or no room for art teachers.
“As good stewards of taxpayer needs, and looking at needs versus wants, I think we need to be much more intentional and not political,” Haneline said. “I’m concerned about doing something for beautification and not for academics.”
Haneline called on school system officials to develop a project priority list for the city school system.
School Board member Darryl Berry voiced support for the beautification project.
School Board member Sharon Neal said she toured Carroll High School’s campus before the meeting.
“That chiller was affecting only one classroom,” Neal said. “I feel like, as I walked through the facility, there is so much more work that needs to be done.”
School Board member Bill Willson also voiced opposition to the project.
“The $2.4 million is an estimate. In actuality, it has been double in a lot of cases,” Willson said. “We’re not getting anything for that other than noise reduction and aesthetics.”
Saulsberry, Berry and School Board member Betty Cooper voted in favor of the project. Haneline, Greer, Johnson and Willson voted in opposition to the project, leading to the motion’s failure.
