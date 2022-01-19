The Morehouse Parish School Board revised its policy last week, allowing shorter quarantine isolation periods and relaxing the use of masks for students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to it.
The School Board acted on the matter during its regular meeting on Jan. 13, after reviewing the state Department of Health’s recently revised COVID-19 Screening Decision Tree for K-12 schools and day cares.
Under the School Board’s former policy, anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 had to quarantine for 10 days before returning to school or work. Under the revised policy, those who test positive will only have to quarantine for five days. If the student, faculty, or staff member has no symptoms or their symptoms are resolving after the initial five days, they can return to school or work but must continue to wear a mask for an additional five days.
“This is what all of the medical practitioners around us are following,” Teresa Merritt, the School Board’s personnel director said.
School Board members Adrin Williams and Rick Hixon said they were worried about how parents would be notified of the change in policy.
Hixon requested that printed copies be given to all students to take home.
Merritt assured School Board members that the new policy would be displayed on the School Board’s website and copies would be printed as well.
“I have no problem with adopting this resolution, but I hope we take some extra safety precaution to protect our kids and employees,” School Board member Louis Melton said.
Melton suggested the School Board used federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to buy certain kinds of masks for students, faculty and staff.
Superintendent David Gray said Melton’s suggestion would be considered but a committee would need to decide whether the American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent on masks.
The School Board adopted the new quarantine policy. Williams opposed the revisions.
In other business, Gray, the superintendent, honored former School Board President Veronica Loche-Tappin with a plaque and allowed her to say some final words before Debbie Wilson’s first School Board meeting as president.
“Love these children. They’re our future,” Tappin said. “So, I’m asking that we come together as a Board and do what is best for our parish. If we do that, then we will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes.”
Last month, the School Board voted on a new president and vice president for 2022. Melton nominated Wilson for president and Williams for vice president. The vote to accept each nominee was unanimous.
“I felt very honored that the other members of the board have the confidence in me to lead the board during the next year,” Wilson said. “I believe all of the board members share a common goal, to do the very best job we can to serve the students of Morehouse Parish in order to provide them with the best education possible.”
