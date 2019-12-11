The Ouachita Parish School Board announced plans this week to call an election to incur more debt to build a new Sterlington Middle School though it remains unclear why an election is needed.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the School Board read aloud an announcement to call an election to ask the voters in eastern Ouachita Parish to approve the issuance of bonded indebtedness to pay for school projects in eastern Ouachita Parish. The announcement specifically says the election would be called to “authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds,” not a vote on a tax increase.
It was unclear why an election was needed to incur more debt secured by an already existing tax. State law says if a property tax is already in place, a “governing body may proceed with the issuance and sale of such bonds...without any further election approval.”
When asked, school system business director Regina Mekus confirmed the election did not entail the approval of a tax or the renewal of a tax. Mekus and Superintendent Don Coker also confirmed the issuance of bonded indebtedness would be secured by a 36-mill property tax already levied in the East Ouachita Parish School District.
Grant Schlueter, with the New Orleans law firm Foley & Judell, told the School Board the bond issue would require no tax increase.
“So no tax increase,” said Schlueter, the School Board’s bond attorney.
Mekus said the School Board has historically incurred debt to upgrade and expand school facilities. As the School Board pays off old debt, it incurs new bonds to make continuous upgrades, she said.
“That’s the point where we’re at now,” Mekus said.
Coker said the School Board wanted to sell more bonds to cover the cost of project needs by each school in eastern Ouachita Parish. The major project was a new Sterlington Middle School, he said.
“Our students there are currently going in and out of 10 T-buildings, it’s a T-building city out there,” Coker said.
Further details about the bond issue will be unveiled during a meeting Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at the School Board’s new central office on North 7th Street in West Monroe.
The meeting Tuesday marked the School Board’s last meeting in the school system’s central office in downtown Monroe.
“We’re leaving a lot of history here,” said School Board President Jerry Hicks. “Some gentlemen played basketball right here on this floor.”
The School Board expects to move into its new central office by the first week of January.
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury plans to buy the School Board’s office in Monroe and auxiliary buildings downtown.
On another front, the School Board is expected to realize some $536,000 in savings from refinancing bonded indebtedness incurred in 2019 for the West Ouachita Parish School District.
Schlueter said Coker authorized the refinancing because it exceeded the requirements of the state Bond Commission by three times.
Trust Mark National Bank in Jackson, Mississippi, was the low bidder, guaranteeing an interest rate at 2.05 percent. The total net savings on the refinancing was $546,651, according to Schlueter.
“That’s additional money available on the west side for projects authorized by the voters,” Schlueter said.
