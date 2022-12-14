The Ouachita Parish School Board voted Tuesday to enter into a timber management agreement with Newt Briggs Forestry, Inc. to oversee the reforesting of three tracts of land owned by the School Board.
School Board member Scotty Waggoner said school districts were given tracts of land in different parts of the state to be used as funding sources for the school districts, but that the land in Ouachita Parish was not being utilized.
“There’s not been a lot of management done on a lot of these tracts of land for many years,” Waggoner said. “The taxpayers are actually losing money because we have trees that aren’t able to be harvested and are lying on the ground because they’ve gotten old. I’m proposing to put these tracts of land into timber management where the funds can go into something to be used as it was intended.”
Waylon McCormick, the school system’s purchasing agent, said the potential revenue from the 400-acre tract was $1.68 million.
“We would put that out for bid on Mr. Briggs’ recommendation and have timber companies come in and cut those,” said McCormick, referring to Newt Briggs with Newt Briggs Forestry. “Then at a later time we would send out bids for someone to rejuvenate that property.”
According to Briggs, the landed needed reforestation because a majority of the trees were old, dead or damaged.
“There’s 100 acres in there that have a good quality of young hardwood,” Griggs said. “But 300 acres is overrun by large overgrown pine trees that get blown over and have insect damage. You’d be surprised at the number of trees that are lying on the ground out there.”
Waggoner said he and Griggs began discussing this project nearly two years ago. Griggs is expected to receive five percent of the net gross earned from timber sales.
“I do this not to make a living but to help the School Board,” Griggs said. “We’ve done this for lots of years and it’s a pleasure.”
Waggoner said the revenue would support the School Board’s general fund.
“At Pinecrest and Woodlawn schools, there are some needs at those two schools that I think get overlooked that potentially this money could be used for,” Waggoner said. “Playground equipment is number one. We want kids to come to school and know the playground is part of it.”
School Board member Dabo Graves said he agreed playground equipment needed to be provided and maintained but suggested the revenues be spent at schools on each side of the Ouachita River.
“When we do this, I’d like to see a certain percentage set aside for the east side and a certain percentage set aside for the west side,” Graves said.
On another front, the School Board voted to reject all bids for a baseball field project at Ouachita Parish High School that was expected to cost some $1.3 million. The proposed project would replace the front parking lot, add administrative offices and construct a new press box, concessions and restrooms at the baseball field.
McCormick said the project received three bids, all of which were higher than the available budget.
“The architect is recommending that we reject these three bids and re-evaluate which direction you want to go for the alterations to Ouachita Parish High School,” McCormick said.
