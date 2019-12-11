Ouachita Parish School System has been made aware of a current scam affecting our area. The fraudulent organization is soliciting funds on behalf of West Monroe High School Baseball in return for advertising through banners and billboards at the baseball complex.
The manner of which they are reaching out to area businesses is through a personal phone call where they are representing themselves as “acting on behalf” of West Monroe High School.
West Monroe High School is not currently seeking sponsorships nor is the WMHS Baseball Booster Club and would not be using an outside organization to act on behalf of West Monroe High or the baseball program in this manner.
Businesses should be vigilant in fact-checking before giving any funds to an organization or individual. If you suspect fraud, notify local authorities.
