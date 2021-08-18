The Ouachita Parish School Board is expected to decide later this month whether to engage a local firm to study recent U.S. Census Bureau data and recommend any changes to school district boundaries.
Any changes to school district boundaries could affect not only students’ school assignments but future elections of School Board members as well.
During its Aug. 10 meeting, the School Board discussed a proposal from North Delta Regional Planning and Development Corp. to prepare a 2021 redistricting plan.
Monroe attorney Elmer Noah, who serves as the School Board’s legal counsel, warned that 2022 elections for School Board members could be delayed if the school system’s redistricting plan was not completed by March 2022.
In the past, when redistricting plans were completed late, elections were delayed and School Board members’ terms were abbreviated, according to Noah.
“The Census delay is what caused the problem,” Noah said. “The process is just going to have to be compressed, which is out of our control. He’s telling us it has to be done between now and December. The statutory deadline to get this done is March of 2022, which gives us ample time.”
Doug Mitchell, executive director at North Delta Regional and Planning Corp., noted that 2020 Census data showed some school districts experienced population growth while others reported population loss. In some cases, population appeared to shift from one district to another, he said.
“We have to look at each district compare it to the Census and find out what the new numbers are,” Mitchell said.
The Secretary of State’s office and the U.S. Justice Department would have to sign off on the new districts, according to Mitchell.
“We have to see what the racial breakdowns are,” Mitchell said. “We have to put together the legal descriptions for the new districts and then we will make a new project submission.”
The Secretary of State’s office normally took about 60 days to review redistricting plans, while the Justice Department normally required 90 days to review such plans, according to Mitchell. Those reviews needed to be completed by December, Mitchell said.
The School Board has scheduled its special-called meeting for Aug. 30.
On another front, the School Board voted to call a special election in the East Ouachita Parish School District to incur up to $20 million in general obligation bonds.
As previously reported, School Board members have said last year’s issuance of $42 million in bonded indebtedness in the East Ouachita Parish School was not enough to pay for the school system’s project wish list.
Another $20 million was needed to pay for every project on the list, including the construction of a new Sterlington Middle School, school officials say.
“There is no projected increase in the current levy,” said Grant Schlueter, bond counsel with the New Orleans firm Foley & Judell.
