Due to the extreme forecasts, Ouachita Parish Schools will remain closed the rest of the week. Classes will resume on Monday, February 22 as scheduled. Thank you for helping get the word out.
Downsville Charter School has also announced closures for the rest of the week.
This article will be updated once Monroe City Schools announces their plans.
Check your school's web site for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.