State Treasurer John Schroder recently commended Louisiana citizens for voting in favor of amending the State Constitution to create a trust fund that will protect Unclaimed Property money.
The amendment passed with 65 percent voting in favor of it.
“I fought for years to make this day a reality. This amendment will stop government from spending your Unclaimed Property money,” said Treasurer Schroder. “That means your Unclaimed Property will always be there, whether you claim it or your great-great grandchildren claim it. Unclaimed Property is your money. Claim it.”
The Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund will be created beginning July 1, 2021. Interest earnings from the trust fund will create a state revenue source without raising taxes or spending people’s Unclaimed Property money.
