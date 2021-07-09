Robert Travis Scott, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR), recently announced his plans to retire from the position.
PAR is a longtime independent public policy organization. The group also is a non-partisan, non-profit group that has been serving citizens throughout the state with objective policy recommendations and educational materials for more than 70 years. Based in Baton Rouge, PAR is overseen by a Board of Directors from around Louisiana.
Later this calendar year, PAR President Robert Travis Scott will transition to an advisory role with PAR upon his retirement at a date to be determined. PAR has established a Search Committee to select and recommend a candidate for President to the PAR Board. The Board is planning for a smooth transition.
PAR’s Search Committee efforts are being coordinated by noted Baton Rouge executive consultant, Bret Pinson of Pinson & Associates.
“On behalf of the PAR Board of Directors, let me say how much we will miss Robert and the integrity and leadership he has brought to this organization,” said PAR Chairman Kristin Wall, who is the President and CEO of LWCC. “Thankfully, he remains in charge and fully engaged until a new President can be found to carry on PAR’s esteemed and historic track record promoting good government in Louisiana. Robert will leave PAR in a very strong financial, leadership and ethical position, and we are therefore very enthused about the future.”
A former business editor and state Capital Bureau Chief with The Times-Picayune, Mr. Scott became President of PAR in January 2011. At 64, he recently informed the PAR Board of his intention to plan for his retirement. He remains in his position as President and will continue to do so in the near-term future. His departure and the transition will be staged in steps to ensure that new leadership is comfortably and strongly in place to carry forward PAR’s mission and educational services.
Founded in 1950, PAR is an independent organization focused on government accountability and transparency in Louisiana. It conducts research and provides education to the public on state spending and tax policy, ethics, open government, health care, public education, redistricting, state constitutional reform, and workforce and economic development. Among PAR’s popular resources are its Citizen Guides to Constitutional Amendments, the Legislature and the state’s Open Records Law. PAR is supported by a broad combination of membership dues, donations, fund-raising events, foundation grants, endowments and special gifts.
Past Presidents of PAR have included: Ed Steimel, who recently was inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame; Mark Drennen, who left PAR to become Commissioner of Administration under Gov. Mike Foster; and Jim Brandt, who had previously led the Bureau of Governmental Research in New Orleans and took several community leadership positions after retiring from PAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.