The contents of a mysteriously sealed envelope in Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s ongoing racketeering lawsuit inexplicably grew by 30 pages or more after Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson stonewalled but eventually answered The Ouachita Citizen’s public records request for the envelope a month ago.
When asked about what the envelope actually contained, court officials have reportedly given testimony that was at odds with comments made to this newspaper or with other documents filed with the court.
In early June, Palowsky’s attorneys cried foul when they were denied access to an undated envelope that had been filed under seal in the court record. Court documents may be sealed only when a judge signs an order restricting the public’s access to such documents. No such court order accompanied the mysterious envelope.
This spring was the first time in nearly seven years that Palowsky and his attorneys—Joe Ward III of Covington and Sedric Banks of Monroe—had learned of the envelope’s existence.
The envelope bore the note, “Submitted under seal with all rights reserved.”
Benson, the clerk of court, also reportedly testified in a recent deposition that the mysteriously sealed envelope was removed from Palowsky’s case whenever his court record was shipped off to an appeal court.
The envelope containing unknown contents was filed under seal as part of Palowsky’s lawsuit seeking damages against oil and gas conglomerate, Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others, began in 2013 when Palowsky accused Anadarko of conspiring with his former business partner, Brandon Cork, to blackball Palowsky’s Monroe-based environmental remediation company, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. (AESI).
In the Cork case, Palowsky claimed he was blackballed for blowing the whistle on the illegal dumping of hazardous waste and the over-billing for millions of dollars for remediation work that may have never occurred.
The Cork case is ongoing at Fourth Judicial District Court in Monroe. Retired Judge Ronald Cox, of Lafayette, is presiding over the litigation as an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge.
As of the morning of June 30, neither Cox nor any other court official had allowed Palowsky or any member of the public to inspect the contents of the mysteriously sealed envelope.
One court official testified to the strangeness of the mysteriously sealed envelope, according to Palowsky. Palowsky’s legal team recently conducted a handful of depositions of court officials, including retired Judge Ben Jones, who serves as the court’s administrator.
“Lastly, Judge Jones testified that in 30 years at the court, he had never seen a sealed envelope in the record like the one that had recently been discovered by Palowsky’s counsel in the Cork matter,” stated a July 25 memorandum filed by Palowsky in another case.
‘THERE’S NO
COURT ORDER’
After the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office opened on June 30, The Ouachita Citizen visited the office to obtain a copy of the envelope’s contents. Without a court order sealing the envelope, the envelope’s contents are a public record, according to state law.
“Let me call the clerk,” said Deputy Clerk Dena Peters. “I know there’s been some controversy. It says it was filed under seal.”
Peters served as interim clerk after former Clerk of Court Louise Bond left office. Peters sat in Benson’s office, filling in for the clerk of court that morning while Benson kept another appointment. (Benson later arrived at the office with her dog, Melrose Benson, which can often be found walking around the clerk of court’s office. The dog, Melrose, has a security pass at the district court as well as a certificate identifying the dog as the “office mascot.” Deputy clerks take turns feeding the dog and taking it on walks during office hours.)
After completing a telephone call with Benson, Peters told The Ouachita Citizen, that Benson and Cox—the presiding judge—spoke about the envelope. The envelope would not be opened or released until a hearing could be held about the matter, Peters said.
Peters confirmed there was no court order sealing the envelope.
“No, there’s no court order,” Peters said. “I know there’s no court order. She was told by the judge to not release it because it was filed under seal by the judge.”
When asked which judge filed the envelope under seal, Peters and another deputy clerk present in Benson’s office identified the judge as now-retired Judge Carl Sharp.
“All I can tell you is this says received by Judge Sharp,” Peters said. “It’s Louise’s handwriting in November 2015. It says, ‘Received from Judge Sharp.’ I don’t know what that says. ‘Resealed and placed in record behind—something.’ I can’t read what that says.”
A second deputy clerk confirmed the handwriting belonged to Bond and that Bond’s handwritten message identified the letter as being submitted to the former clerk of court by Sharp.
‘HE DID
NOT KNOW’
During a recent deposition, Sharp denied filing the envelope under seal and claimed ignorance of the envelope entirely, recent court documents show.
Benson reportedly told Palowsky’s attorneys that Sharp had filed the envelope in late 2015. Until November 2015, Sharp was presiding over the Cork case. Benson was working as a deputy clerk under Bond at the Clerk of Court’s office at that time, too.
In October 2015, Palowsky had filed motions seeking Sharp’s recusal from the Cork case in light of Palowsky’s other lawsuit naming Sharp and four other district court judges as defendants. Palowsky’s second lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky and others v. Allyson Campbell and others, stemmed from a late 2014 filing in the Cork case in which the businessman alleged that law clerk Allyson Campbell had removed or concealed five documents he filed with the court in the Cork case.
Later, in July 2015, Palowsky sued Campbell and Sharp as well as judges Fred Amman, Jones, Wilson Rambo and Stephens Winters. According to Palowsky, Campbell concealed or destroyed his documents in the Cork case and the five judges not only knew about her activities but conspired to protect her. Like Jones, Amman and Sharp also have since retired from the bench.
By the time the envelope was reportedly filed in the Cork case, Palowsky was seeking Sharp’s recusal from the Cork case, and the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport later ruled that Sharp exceeded his authority as judge in the litigation.
On Nov. 4, 2015, Sharp and all the other judges at the district court signed an en banc, or full court, order recusing themselves from the Cork case.
At the Clerk of Court’s office on June 30, The Ouachita Citizen learned there were two envelopes that had been sealed. One of the envelopes contained three handwritten notes, including one by Bond. Another envelope, as previously reported by this newspaper, had two handwritten notes on the manila envelope’s exterior.
The first note referred to retired Judge Dee Hawthorne, who presided over the Cork case from November 2015 to the summer of 2020, when the state Supreme Court appointed another judge to replace her on the case. No explanation was given for Hawthorne’s exit from the Cork case at the time.
The first handwritten note read: “5-9-16 Opened and copy made for Ad Hoc Judge Dee Hawthorne per the request for a copy of this file. Copies marked as being sealed. Barbara Bayett. Assistant to Judge Hawthorne.”
On the same envelope, a second note indicated Sharp obtained a copy of the envelope’s contents in July 2016.
The second handwritten note read: “7-11-16 Opened and copy made for Hon. Carl V. Sharp per his request for a copy of this file. Copies were sent to Steve Scheckman of Schiff, Scheckman and White LLP. Briana Smith. Assistant to Judge C. Sharp.”
HONESTY
QUESTIONED
The Opelousas-based law firm Schiff, Scheckman and White specializes in legal and judicial ethics, representing attorneys and judges accused of wrongdoing before the state Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.
“He (Sharp) testified that he did not know what was in the envelope or why his staff would be opening it and sending the contents to Steve Scheckman, who has represented him,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 combined memorandum in opposition to motions for summary judgment filed by Allyson Campbell and judges in the Campbell lawsuit.
Scheckman represented Sharp in a 2003 judicial ethical complaint that ultimately resulted in the state Supreme Court sanctioning Sharp for repeatedly filing false reports and not making timely decisions.
“Judge Sharp repeatedly filed reports with the Office of the Judicial Administrator stating he had no cases under advisement, when he well knew that the Heard case was undecided, reflecting dishonesty,” the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion handed down on Oct. 29, 2003.
During his deposition, Sharp reportedly denied running afoul of the Supreme Court for dishonest behavior unbecoming of a judge.
“Judge Carl Sharp began his deposition by denying that the Supreme Court had sanctioned him for being untruthful,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “After being shown the 2003 decision in which it was stated that his actions ‘reflect[ed] dishonesty,’ he had to admit to being sanctioned for being untruthful.”
It is unclear why Sharp required access to the Cork case or why he needed copies of the contents of a sealed envelope in the Cork case, especially after having recused from the case about eight months before.
“Judge Sharp denied having those documents sent to Scheckman, but again, the envelopes speak for themselves,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “All this being said, it is clear that Defendant Judges and Campbell had access to the Cork file, so the opportunity for documents to be removed by them was clearly there.”
Even the court order to unseal the envelope identified Sharp as the judge who first submitted the sealed envelope. In his June 30 order to unseal the envelope following The Ouachita Citizen’s public records request, Cox ordered Benson to “unseal the sealed enveloped submitted by Judge Carl Sharp, now retired, and filed in the record of this matter.”
Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum appeared to suggest a connection between Sharp, the envelope and Second Circuit Court of Appeal Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, though no further explanation was given in the memorandum.
“He (Sharp) has, though, since 2016 been contacted by attorneys representing Judge Milton Moore,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum.
Moore’s term on the Second Circuit ends at the end of this year. During qualifying last month, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Danny Ellender, of Mer Rouge, secured election without opposition to succeed Moore at the Second Circuit.
In early 2021, testimony surfaced accusing Moore of exhibiting bias toward Palowsky’s father, Stanley Palowsky Jr., specifically that Moore had tried to influence Sharp to issue an adverse ruling against Stanley Palowsky Jr. in litigation involving a local bank that lasted decades.
Testimony also surfaced last year that the alleged hostility between Moore and Stanley Palowsky Jr. also may have stemmed from Stanley Palowsky Jr.’s submission of tape recordings to the Federal Bureau of Investigation that may have ended Moore’s chances of becoming a federal judge.
‘TAKEN APART
SO MANY TIMES’
During her deposition, Benson reportedly told Palowsky she had no idea that Sharp had filed the envelope under seal.
“She was not aware that Judge Sharp had filed anything under seal after he had been recused, and she did not know who put the contents of the envelope under seal,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum.
Benson offered similar remarks to The Ouachita Citizen during the newspaper’s June 30 visit to the Clerk of Court’s office to obtain copies of the envelope’s contents. At that time, the envelopes bearing the handwritten notes about Sharp were lying on her office desk.
Benson arrived at the office and told The Ouachita Citizen she had conveyed the newspaper’s request to Cox.
“Mr. Banks filed a motion to have it opened,” Benson said. “He (Cox) was waiting to see if anyone objected to having it unsealed before he opened it.”
Benson told The Ouachita Citizen the record had been “taken apart” on appeal.
“The record has been taken apart so many times for appeals,” Benson said. “I don’t know if what sealed to it got detached from it. I don’t even know who submitted it. There’s no notations on it. There could be an order to seal it. I just don’t know what order it is because there are so many orders and with the appeals and being taken apart for this and being taken apart for this appeal.”
Benson reportedly testified that the mysteriously sealed envelope was removed from the Cork case whenever the case’s court record was shipped to an appeal court.
“She also testified that when the record was copied for appeals, the envelope was removed, so it was not part of the appeal record,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “She testified that she understood that a litigant has a right to review the record of his lawsuit but that she had been instructed to not let Palowsky’s counsel’s view the contents of the envelope.”
On June 30, The Ouachita Citizen provided Benson with a written public records request to immediately obtain a copy of the envelope’s contents.
Later that afternoon, Benson notified The Ouachita Citizen that Cox was preparing to sign an order to disclose the contents of the envelope to all parties in the case as well as to the public.
When Benson delivered copies of the envelope’s contents to The Ouachita Citizen, the documents made up a thicker stack of paper than what The Ouachita Citizen had observed in the envelope earlier that morning with Peters in Benson’s office.
In response to the newspaper’s public records request, Benson provided two different stacks of 60 pages or more of exhibits that were previously filed into the public record in the Cork case. The two stacks—which she claimed had been inside the two sealed envelopes the whole time—contained documents already available to the public.
The documents Benson claimed were inside the envelopes were from a Feb. 26, 2015 supplemental response to Palowsky’s first set of requests for production during discovery in the Cork case. Most of the documents were invoices related to Cork and AESI’s environmental remediation work.
“That was all of it, the two envelopes, that’s it,” Benson told The Ouachita Citizen. “This is the envelope you asked for originally. But there were two envelopes like that. This is the other one. I just gave you both because I was authorized to do so.”
Earlier that morning, during discussion with Peters and the other deputy clerk, The Ouachita Citizen observed the envelope to be worn and tattered, even torn on one side. The envelope was thin and appeared to hold no more than 30 pages. The copies provided later that afternoon, however, consisted of a stack of 61 pages and another stack of 68 pages.
In her deposition, Benson reportedly testified that the documents had been placed in a new envelope.
“She testified that the contents had been given to Judge Sharp per notes on the envelope, and that the envelope was worn and tattered, so after talking to the judge on the case, Judge Cox, she put everything in a new envelope,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum.
At odds with what she provided to The Ouachita Citizen, Benson also reportedly testified that the envelope contained only 20 to 25 pages—not 61 or 68 pages.
“She stated that the enveloped contained ‘maybe twenty-five, twenty’ pages and that Palowsky’s attorneys could not see them,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum.
In his July 25 memorandum, Palowsky reported that his attorney, Banks, also noticed the discrepancy.
“Finally, Mr. Banks testified that during the last week of May 2022, he reviewed the suit jacket record in the Cork case and found for the first time two sealed manila envelopes filed in different volumes of the suit record. Each envelope contained approximately 20-25 pages,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “No court proceeding in the Cork case had mentioned any sealed envelopes. Notes on the back of the sealed envelopes indicated that Judge Carl Sharp had transmitted the sealed documents to Ms. Bond and attorney Steve Scheckman after he had been recused from the case.”
Banks testified that the 61-page stack of copies and the 68-page stack of copies contained “non-privileged material that had been attached to a pleading that had no reason to be sealed.”
RECORD LOG
Through a separate public records request to Benson, The Ouachita Citizen also recently obtained a “suit checkout” log, or record log. The suit checkout log revealed the names of all persons who have checked out the court record in the Cork case as well as the dates they checked out the record and when they returned it.
For example, the suit checkout log shows that Campbell checked out the Cork case in January 2014 on behalf of Rambo. Rambo was presiding over the Cork case at the time, though he recused later that year.
The suit checkout log also showed that a law clerk for Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp—who is Sharp’s brother—also checked out the Cork court record on three occasions.
In one instance, Alvin Sharp’s law clerk checked out the court record for him from Feb. 26, 2015 to March 4, 2015 and then again from April 17, 2015 to April 29, 2015. On the third occasion, Alvin Sharp’s law clerk checked out the lawsuit for him from Aug. 11, 2015 and did not return it until Feb. 5, 2016.
Alvin Sharp never presided as judge in the Cork case, and his law clerk checked out the court record for him three times after he and the other district court judges had recused from the case. Alvin Sharp also had the Cork court record in his possession for more than a month after Hawthorne was appointed to preside over the Cork case as an ad hoc judge.
The suit checkout log showed that retired Judge James Boddie Jr. also checked out the court record in the Cork case from May 5, 2016 to July 8, 2016 as well as from Aug. 5, 2016 to Aug. 8, 2016. Boddie did not preside over the Cork case.
“Ms. Benson also testified as to the check-out history of the Cork record,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “She confirmed that Judge Alvin Sharp and Judge Boddie, who were not assigned to the case, checked out the record multiple times, and in one case, for 179 days. She stated the Judge Boddie did not have an office at the courthouse, but the file would not have left the premises.
The suit checkout log also showed that Marie Madison, Carl Sharp’s assistant, also checked out the record for him on two occasions between May 2016 and July 2016—during which period the handwritten notes were inscribed on the mysteriously sealed envelope about making copies and sending those copies to attorneys who previously represented Scheckman.
“Ms. Benson confirmed that Judge Carl Sharp’s assistant checked out the record after he was recused from the case,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “Ms. Benson testified that there is no procedure to check the record to see if anything is missing once the record has been returned to the clerk’s office.”
During his deposition, Sharp reportedly offered no explanations for why he or Boddie or Alvin Sharp checked out the court record.
“Judge Sharp could not explain why his assistant checked out the Cork record in 2016 after he was recused in 2015 or why Judge Boddie, who was never assigned to the case, would have checked the record out for extended periods,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “He also did not know why his brother Judge Alvin Sharp would have checked out the Cork record for 179 days during 2015 and 2016.”
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman checked out the court record in the summer of 2015, according to the suit checkout log. That summer, Marchman had agreed to answer a subpoena to testify in the Cork case, but Sharp quashed the subpoenas seeking testimony from her and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.