A West Monroe businessman who would advise Mayor Staci Mitchell in selecting the new chief of the West Monroe Police Department has a history of arrests for illegal use of weapons and distributing cocaine.
Mitchell previously asked Christopher Lewis, of West Monroe, to help advise her as a representative of West Monroe businesses. He owns and operates the Coney Island Connection restaurant on North 7th Street.
He also was arrested on drug or weapons charges on three occasions, twice in 2007 and once in 2021.
City officials are currently waiting on the Office of State Examiner to issue a call for a police chief exam as part of the ongoing process to single out a candidate to succeed West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell.
Terrell, who took over as chief after Christopher Elg left in 2013, announced last December he was retiring at the end of June. Terrell has worked at the department since 1990.
“After the scoring of the police chief exam, those applicants will be forwarded to the mayor’s office, and the advisory committee will advise her,” said Courtney Hornsby, Mitchell’s chief of staff.
In an interview on Tuesday, Mitchell told The Ouachita Citizen she decided to create an advisory committee to advise her because of the number of applicants who qualified to take the police chief exam.
“That’s why the advisory committee was set up, but it’s not completed,” said Mitchell, referring to the make-up of the committee.
Mitchell had already asked West Monroe High School Assistant Principal Dan Lane among others to join the committee. She explained she asked Lewis to represent the city’s businesses on the committee as well.
“He’s active in the community,” Mitchell said. “He came recommended by the general public.”
When asked about Lewis’ past arrests and felony conviction, Mitchell said she was unaware of those details.
“I did not know about that,” Mitchell said. “I asked West Monroe police to perform a background search on committee members before I asked them. That did not come up at all.”
Lewis’ felony conviction and arrests in 2007 have since been expunged, or removed, from the Fourth Judicial District Court’s record.
“It definitely gives me something to think about,” Mitchell said. “I need to do some more investigating.”
Lewis was unavailable for comment.
CONEY ISLAND
CONNECTION
For example, Lewis was arrested for illegal use of a weapon in May 2007 and arrested one month later for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute as well as for attempt and conspiracy, according to court records obtained by The Ouachita Citizen. Lewis’ June 2007 arrest for suspected distribution of cocaine involved the same restaurant he now owns, the 2007 arrest warrant showed.
In June, Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies with the street crimes apprehension team recorded video footage of a confidential informant buying from Johnathan Smith. During questioning, Smith told authorities he obtained the cocaine from his uncle, Joshua Newman, and that Newman obtained his cocaine from Lewis.
At the time, Smith said Lewis was dating a woman who worked at Coney Island at the corner of North 7th Street and Arkansas Road—the same restaurant now owned by Lewis, called the Coney Island Connection on North 7th Street.
Deputies made contact with Lewis, who acknowledged keeping cocaine locked under his girlfriend’s bed and that he sold the drug. The residue of crack cocaine was found on dinner plates kept under the same bed, according to court records. At the time, Lewis explained how he sold the drug and that he had been selling crack cocaine for about five months.
In April 2008, Lewis pled guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman.
Marchman suspended Lewis’ sentence and placed him on five years supervised probation instead.
In July 2010, after admitting to a violation of his supervised probation, Marchman revoked his probation and sentenced him to three years in prison at hard labor.
In 2015, Lewis sought to get his criminal record expunged, though then-Fourth Judicial District Attorney Jerry Jones opposed Lewis’ expungement request because fewer than 10 years had lapsed since his felony conviction—a requirement for expungement under state law.
2021 ARREST
Later, in April 2021, Lewis was arrested by Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies after traveling at 60 mph in a 35-mph speed zone, as previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana. The driver, Lewis, denied the presence of anything illegal in his vehicle except for a “pistol in the console.”
Deputies searched Lewis’ vehicle and found a Glock 9mm handgun in the console with a .380 Taurus handgun in the front passenger glove box. Both handguns were within reach of the driver. A computer check showed Lewis was a convicted felon at the time.
In May 2022, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew dismissed the charges against Lewis.
In conversations with The Ouachita Citizen, Lewis has described himself as a friend of Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp and has been frequently seen visiting Sharp’s courtroom.
ALDERMEN APPOINTEES
The mayor’s police chief search advisory committee would include a law enforcement representative (appointed by Terrell); a representative of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office; Lane, the assistant principal; Lewis; a human resources consultant; Hornsby; two members of the police department, among others.
Mitchell said she invited each member of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen to appoint someone to her advisory committee.
Members of the committee appointed by aldermen also included Grace Lee (appointed by Alderman Rodney Welch), Jared Ramsey (appointed by Alderwoman Morgan Buxton), Richard Laban (appointed by Alderman Polk Brian), Gail Autrey (appointed by Alderman Ben Westerburg), and Robin Johnson (appointed by Alderman Thom Hamilton).
