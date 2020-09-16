The state Community and Technical College System recently obtained public input in a survey to determine the priorities for the next chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College.
The Delta Community College is part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.
Former Chancellor Dennis Epps retired earlier this year because of health concerns, and former state Rep. Chris Broadwater is currently serving as the college’s interim chancellor. A search is now underway.
“The great reputation of Louisiana Delta Community College that has resulted from the tremendous efforts by the faculty and staff will provide an opportunity to recruit some outstanding candidates for this position. LDCC has even more exciting days and greater accomplishments in its future,” Broadwater said.
LCTCS President Monty Sullivan thanked Epps for his work at the community college.
“For me it was a labor of love for the college and for the region,” Epps said. “The accomplishments achieved were not mine. Rather, they resulted from the tremendous faculty and staff at LDCC, committed business, industry, community, and government partners.”
Sullivan said the LCTCS board agreed to begin the search and the position will be advertised this month. The board expects to interview applicants in November. A new chancellor will be in place by January 2021.
Members of the college have already begun putting their thoughts together as to what they want in the next chancellor.
Connie Carr, Executive Assistant to the Chancellor, said, “The next chancellor should exhibit the willingness to make everyone feel important. Additionally, they should have the ability to inspire employees and students to be excellent inside and outside of the college.”
DeAnne Kiper, campus director in Winnsboro, said she believed the next chancellor should build on the work by Epps.
“Also, it is imperative that they understand the unique challenges and opportunities that exists in our rural communities,” Kiper said.
Ouachita Business Alliance chairman John Jones noted Delta Community College played a key part in developing the local workforce.
“Recruitment and retention of quality workers is a key focus for our business community,” Jones said. “We look forward to our continued partnership and working relationship with the new chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.