Sterlington officials say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's charges against former Mayor Vern Breland last week signaled an end to the questionable practices that have plagued the town's reputation in recent years.
In an announcement last week, the SEC charged Breland with misleading investors in the sale of $5.8 million in municipal bonds across two offerings in 2017 and 2018. The SEC also charged the town’s unregistered municipal advisor, Twin Spires Financial LLC, and its owner, Aaron Fletcher.
During Breland’s tenure as mayor of Sterlington, the town accumulated more than $20 million in debt and spent some $3 million on unlawful expenditures, skirted public bid law on projects as large as $2 million and falsified documents sent to the state so the town could incur bonded indebtedness, audit reports show.
Stemming from investigations of such falsified documents, the SEC charged Sterlington, Breland, Twin Spires and Fletcher with violating the antifraud provisions of the Exchange Act and the Securities Act.
Fletcher and Twin Spires also were charged with failing to register as municipal advisors and with violating fiduciary duty and fair dealing rules.
“I think it goes a long way toward making our residents feel better,” said Sterlington Town Council member Brian McCarthy. “To have $22 million in debt for a town with 2,300 people is not a good thing.”
According to McCarthy, the SEC's case against Breland was a small sign that justice was possible.
“There appeared for a while to be some protected class of citizen, and I think having us all follow equal justice under the law is a good thing,” he said. “You look at what's going on with the Congress, the Senate and even the president and people are just sick of it.”
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez, who served on the Sterlington Town Council during much of Breland's tenure, claimed the SEC charges represented the final result from several investigations of questionable activities in Sterlington.
“This is an ongoing investigation by several different agencies that has finally completed its course,” he said. “The SEC is going to do what they think needs to be done.”
Not long after Breland's abrupt exit from the mayor's office, the state appointed a fiscal administrator, I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr. to straighten out the town's finances. Shelton completed his work as fiscal administrator last year, leaving the town's finances under the control of Velasquez and the Town Council.
Referring to the SEC's announcement, Velasquez said, “I think this is just going allow us to continue our positive growth and development even further. It's going to be the legal way and we're going to make sure we do things according to the state Legislative Auditor and the law.”
Town Council member Zack Howse issued several sharp remarks about decisions made by Breland the former Town Council that led to the town's crippling debt and legal troubles.
“I felt like the mayor and the council then were either neglecting or choosing not to address the amount of money we were spending,” Howse said. “They weren't thinking about what our kids are going to be faced with if someone on this council doesn't hold those accountable for decisions being made.”
Howse commended his colleagues on the Town Council for their work in recent years.
“I keep focusing on how proud I am of the guys I'm on the council with and all of the hard work we have put in to make some really hard decisions,” he said. “Despite stuff working against us and forcing us to make those tough decisions, I'm excited about the future.”
According to Town Council member Matt Talbert, a number of residents have repeatedly asked whether anyone would be held accountable for the findings in audits and more.
“This answers many people's questions about what's going to happen,” Talbert continued. “The town is fortunate through our attorney and the policy and procedure put in place by the current council and fiscal administrator that we won't suffer any further consequences.
“It's unfortunate for the town and our citizens that we were left to clean up the mess. If one person on the council at that time would have looked at those numbers and sounded the alarm we would have never been in that position.”
The litigation against Breland will be conducted by William P. Hicks and M. Graham Loomis of the SEC’s Atlanta Regional Office.
Meanwhile, Breland still faces a charge of malfeasance in office after a Ouachita Parish grand jury indicted him for the offense in August 2020. In March 2021, Breland pleaded not guilty to the felony charge.
“As to what actions the SEC may or may not take concerning Mr. Breland, said actions have no bearing pertaining to the state prosecution of Mr. Breland by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office,” said Fourth Judical District Attorney Steve Tew. “The case is in the pre-trial stage and a trial date has not been set.”
According to the SEC's complaint, Sterlington allegedly submitted false financial projections, created by Fletcher and Twin Spires, with then-Mayor Breland’s active participation and approval, substantially overstating the number of historical and projected sewer customers in order to mislead the SBC as to the town’s ability to cover the debt service for the proposed bonds.
The town and Breland allegedly did not disclose to investors that SBC approval of the bonds was based on the false projections or that Breland had directed the misuse of more than $3 million from earlier bond offerings intended for sewer system updates to instead pay for sports complex improvements, town legal fees and payroll. The SEC further alleges that Twin Spires and Fletcher provided municipal advisory services to Sterlington without Twin Spires being registered as a municipal advisor with the Commission.
“Investors in Sterlington’s bonds had a right to know that the town had obtained approval of the bond offerings based on false projections and had misused proceeds from prior offerings.” said LeeAnn Ghazil Gaunt, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Public Finance Abuse Unit. “Further, it is long past time for financial advisors to municipal issuers to comply with the requirement that they must be registered with the Commission before they provide municipal advice, and we will vigorously pursue advisors who continue to flout those requirements.”
Without admitting or denying the SEC findings, Sterlington has agreed to a cease-and desist order against future violations, whereas Twin Spires and its owner Fletcher have consented to the entry of judgments enjoining them from future violations and agreed to pay disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties in amounts to be determined at a later date by the court. Breland is litigating the SEC’s allegations against him.
Robbie L. Mayer and Creighton Papier of the Public Finance Abuse Unit conducted the investigation under the supervision of Peter J. Diskin and Deputy Unit Chief Rebecca J. Olsen.
The SEC acknowledged the assistance of the Investigative Audit Staff of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
