The Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal has announced the appointment of Robin Norman Jones as clerk of court and judicial administrator.
Jones assumed the post effective Nov. 2, following the retirement of Lillian E. Richie.
Jones was born in Baton Rouge, where she graduated from University Laboratory School (U-High). She attended LSU, and graduated from Tulane University (BS, Social Sciences, 1990) and Loyola Law School in New Orleans (JD, 1995). That same year she moved to Shreveport, where she began work as a staff attorney at Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts and then McMichael, Medlin & Weir. She then came to the Second Circuit, working first as a staff attorney under the late staff director William Lowe.
Since 2000, she has served as a judicial research attorney for, successively, Judges Robert Kostelka (retired), the late Charles Traylor (pro tem), the late John Larry Lolley, E. Joseph Bleich (pro tem) and, most recently, James M. “Jimbo” Stephens. Additionally, Jones has been an instructor of the notary examination preparatory class at LSUS since 2003.
Jones is a member of the La. State Bar Association and Shreveport Bar Association, for which she served as secretary/treasurer and president of the Women’s Section, and is an assistant examiner (Civil Code I) for the Committee on Bar Admissions. Jones is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport (a past Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher), Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club, a former board member of Providence House, member of the Authors in April Committee, and former president of the Caddo Parish Magnet High School PTSA.
Jones has been married to Dan, a lifelong Shreveport resident and remodeling contractor, for 23 years, and they have two children: Mary North (22), a senior at W&L University, and Henry (18), a senior at Magnet High.
Jones said she looks forward to her role as Clerk of Court/Judicial Administrator of the Court.
“My personal history makes me especially proud of serving our state’s judiciary and its mission to protect and promote the rule of law, preserve the public trust, and use public resources efficiently,” she said.
